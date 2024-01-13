Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Full Scottish’ Burger Sparks Controversy Among Scots

Renowned chef Gordon Ramsay finds himself at the center of a culinary controversy. His latest creation, the “full Scottish” burger, available at his flagship restaurant in Edinburgh, has sparked a fiery online debate.

Recipe Ripples

With a Lorne sausage, a hashbrown, and an over-easy egg served in a brioche bun, the Scots-inspired burger seemed like a promising delight. However, the unexpected inclusion of lettuce and tomato triggered a backlash from social media users, many of whom are Scots asserting that these ingredients are far from traditional in a Scottish breakfast. The burger turned into a hot topic overnight, stirring up humorous to outright rejection comments.

Authenticity Under Fire

Critics quickly labeled Ramsay’s dish as inauthentic, pointing out the absence of a tattie scone—a staple in their beloved breakfast. Also, the sophisticated brioche bun was deemed too posh for a meal that takes pride in its simplicity and heartiness. Some even went as far as referring to the burger as an 18-pound sausage and egg doubler, a sarcastic nod towards the dish’s price tag.

Mixed Reactions

Despite the wave of criticism, some people expressed their curiosity, willing to give Ramsay’s creation a try. However, others remained unyielding in their disapproval, viewing the inclusion of lettuce and tomato as an unacceptable deviation from their cherished culinary tradition. As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: the full Scottish burger has certainly left a strong impression, much bigger than its brioche bun.