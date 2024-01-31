Good Times Restaurants Inc. Unveils Financial Statements, Reflecting Balance of Costs and Revenues

Good Times Restaurants Inc., the operator of popular brands Bad Daddy's Burger Bar and Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, has released its unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarters ending December 26, 2023, and December 27, 2022. The company's financial performance reflects the intricate balance of operating costs and revenues in a highly competitive market, as well as the constant need to adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Financial Highlights and Forward-Looking Statements

The released financial reports include balance sheets, statements of operations, and insights into shareholders' equity and cash flows. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has cautioned that the forward-looking statements included in their reports are not definitive guarantees of future performance. They could differ materially from actual results due to a multitude of factors. These include changes in consumer tastes, fluctuations in the cost of goods, labor, energy, and the availability of capital resources.

Operation Dynamics and Brand Performance

As of December 26, 2023, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates a total of 72 restaurants - 41 under the Bad Daddy's brand and 31 under the Good Times brand. The company acquired two Good Times locations from franchisees during fiscal 2023, highlighting its focus on growth and profitability improvements. Despite these strategic moves, net revenues for the quarter witnessed a decrease of $262,000 (0.8%) year-over-year. This decrease in net revenues is attributed to a drop in Bad Daddy's revenues, counterbalanced by an increase in Good Times' revenues.

Cost Metrics and Profitability

The company's financial performance during the quarter also reflected changes in operating costs. Good Times Restaurants Inc. experienced a decrease in food and packaging costs, a mixed impact on payroll and other employee benefit costs, an increase in occupancy costs, and higher other operating costs. General and administrative costs saw a minor decrease, while there was a slight increase in depreciation and amortization costs.

The company reported a 13.5% restaurant level operating profit and made noteworthy investments in the mobile app and GT Rewards loyalty program. Additionally, the company completed remodels of three Good Times restaurants, indicative of its continuous efforts to enhance customer experience and drive sales.

In the face of these financial results, the company's CEO emphasized their commitment to improving Bad Daddy's sales and operational costs, as well as capitalizing on favorable macro trends in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) segment. Good Times Restaurants Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these financial results, providing further transparency and insight into the company's strategic direction.