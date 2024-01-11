en English
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:07 pm EST
Good Times Restaurants Inc. Details Performance Update and Future Strategies

Good Times Restaurants Inc., the parent company of Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, has presented an update on the performance of its brands and outlined its strategies for the future. In an industry characterized by challenging operating conditions, Good Times Restaurants Inc. has seen mixed results across its two brands.

Good Times Maintains Positive Sales Amid Challenges

Despite the hurdles, the Good Times brand has maintained positive same-store sales, showcasing a 4.1% increase in the first fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2023. The success of Good Times can be attributed to the company’s robust restaurant operations and the beneficial impact of a restaurant refresh program. This program has helped the brand maintain its momentum, even in an increasingly competitive restaurant landscape.

Bad Daddy’s Faces Sales Challenges

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, on the other hand, has faced a 6.2% decrease in same-store sales during the same period. While there was an improvement in sales in December, a downturn was observed in January, which failed to match the strong performance of the same month in the previous year. This downturn has presented challenges for the brand that the company is keen to address.

Strategies for Growth and Improvement

To counter these challenges and boost sales and customer traffic, Good Times Restaurants Inc. plans to introduce system-wide drink specials, a late-night happy hour, and a new cocktail lineup. These initiatives will focus on bar execution and are designed to increase customer engagement and spending. The company also plans to roll out new core menu items that offer value while maintaining culinary quality. These include the reintroduction of chef-created ‘Non-Burger Burger’ options, designed to broaden the appeal of the menu and attract a wider range of customers.

Despite the challenges, Ryan Zink, President and CEO of Good Times Restaurants Inc., expressed confidence in the future of both brands. He cited recent sales records set by five Bad Daddy’s locations and the high sales of the Madison, Alabama restaurant in the first week of the second fiscal quarter as reasons for optimism. Currently, Good Times Restaurants Inc. operates 41 Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants and 31 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants, with a focus on high-quality ingredients and a broad appeal to customers.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

