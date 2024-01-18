Good Eats Kiosk: A New Culinary Destination in Nottingham

Nottingham city centre is now home to a new and exciting culinary destination, Good Eats, a food kiosk that not only promises mouth-watering takeaway options but also a sprinkle of joy and positive vibes. Located at Tesco Express in Victoria Centre, the kiosk is the latest venture from the creative minds behind YO! Sushi and is set to become a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Advertisment

Good Eats: A Culinary Haven in the Heart of Nottingham

Good Eats made a grand entrance into Nottingham's food scene by offering free meals to its first 100 customers daily during its promotional week. The giveaway, which involves a customisable deli tray typically priced at £7.95, is a testament to the kiosk's commitment to offering an array of flavoursome and fresh dishes.

From crispy Chicken Karaage to veggie Moroccan No 'Meat'balls and the ever-popular mac 'n' cheese, Good Eats caters to a wide range of taste buds. The promotion, which runs until Friday, January 19, requires patrons to quote 'DELITRAYTODAY' between 11am and 5pm at the kiosk.

Advertisment

Aiming to Make a Positive Impact

Good Eats is more than a food kiosk. According to manager Harry Bill, the initiative is designed to spread joy and positive energy within the community. Beyond the free meals, Good Eats extends its goodwill through ongoing discounts for Nottingham Tesco Clubcard holders.

Cardholders can enjoy breakfast and lunch deals with the breakfast deal offering a main and hot drink for just £2.95. The lunch deal, on the other hand, provides a bowl, salad, or wrap with a side and drink for £5.95. Customers can choose from a variety of dishes including the Peri-Peri Chicken Bowl and Smokey Harissa Chicken Wrap.

Branching Out Further

While Good Eats has already made a splash with its innovative and flavourful menu, the kiosk is expected to expand its offerings further by late January 2024. Future plans include introducing French bistro classics and regional Lyonnaise specialties to its menu, as well as filled pretzels. With such a diverse and exciting range of dishes, Good Eats is set to redefine the food scene in Nottingham.