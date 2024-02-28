Good Company Bar Celebrates 6018 Community with Free Local Tasting Event

Karrinyup Shopping Centre's Good Company bar is set to host a vibrant neighbourhood party on Sunday, March 3, from 11.30am to 4.30pm, inviting locals to a free tasting experience. The event, featuring Feral Brewing Co, Nikola Estate, and Running with Thieves, aims to strengthen community bonds and showcase local wine and beer producers. Venue manager Kieran Cork emphasizes the importance of community spirit, especially for residents of nearby East Village apartments, and plans to make these gatherings a regular occurrence throughout the year.

Uniting the Community Through Taste

The upcoming neighbourhood party at Good Company bar is more than just a gathering; it's a celebration of the 6018 area's spirit and camaraderie. By offering tastings from prominent WA brands like Feral Brewing Co, Nikola Estate, and Running with Thieves, the event serves as a platform for locals to explore and appreciate the richness of their local produce. Cork highlights the unique opportunity for attendees to meet the makers behind their favorite wines, beers, and spirits, adding an educational twist to the festivities.

A Focus on Local Delights

Good Company's initiative goes beyond the usual bar offerings, focusing on good burgers, beers, and wines that reflect the locality's tastes and preferences. This event is part of a broader strategy to not only attract the regular customers who frequent the bar despite its location in a major shopping centre but also to draw in new faces from the community, including the new residents of the East Village apartments. Cork's vision is to create a series of neighborhood parties that not only entertain but also foster a sense of belonging among the locals.

Looking Ahead: More Than Just a Party

The ambition behind the Good Company bar's neighborhood parties is clear: to build a stronger, more connected community. Cork is hopeful that these events will introduce locals to the diverse offerings of their area, including potentially undiscovered local wine and beer producers. The idea of featuring local distillers at future events is already on the table, promising an ongoing celebration of local talent and produce. This initiative reflects a growing trend of businesses playing a pivotal role in enhancing community engagement and spirit.