Gong cha Retains Top Spot in Tea Category of Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 for Third Year

Gong cha, a leading global bubble tea brand, has once again proven its prowess in the franchise industry by securing the number one rank in the Tea category of Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the third consecutive year. This recognition not only attests to Gong cha's financial strength and stability but also its increasing brand power.

Impressive Growth in 2023

In 2023, the brand showcased a remarkable performance with a double-digit increase in sales and a 19% year-on-year growth in its U.S. store count, adding 41 new locations to its existing network. This significant growth reflects the brand's robust strategy and its appeal among potential franchisees.

Expansion Plans for 2024

Looking forward, Gong cha is all set to continue its expansion spree. The company plans to grow its Americas store count by over 30% in 2024, which translates into approximately 130 new locations. As part of its aggressive growth strategy, new Master Franchisees were signed in the Great Pacific Northwest and Central America. Currently boasting over 2,100 global locations, Gong cha's expansion also bears testament to the profitability and popularity of the bubble tea sector.

The Secret of Gong cha's Success

Gong cha's President of the Americas, Geoff Henry, attributes the brand's success to a combination of high-quality products, a simple and scalable operational model, and strong corporate support for franchisees. The brand prides itself on its premium quality teas and customizable beverages, offering over 600 possible combinations to its customers. The operational model of Gong cha is designed to require moderate investment and minimal buildout, featuring low equipment costs, long shelf-life ingredients, and high markups. Additionally, the company extends comprehensive support to its franchisees, including supply chain support, store location assistance, and robust marketing programs.

Established in 2006 in Taiwan, Gong cha has evolved into one of the fastest-growing bubble tea brands, earning numerous industry accolades and establishing over 400 stores in North America since 2014. With its ambitious growth strategy and commitment to quality, the brand aims to reach over 1,000 stores in the Americas within the next three years.