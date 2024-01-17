Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage on Aramark: A Turning Point in Sight

Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove has kickstarted coverage on Aramark (ARMK), bestowing a Buy rating and a price target of $33, envisioning a turning point for the company's pricing growth. The forecast is rooted in the historical trend wherein caterers typically take about 18 months to fully pass through inflation.

Advertisment

Segment Exposure Analysis Indicates Growth

Dove's segment exposure analysis presents a promising picture for Aramark, indicating potential growth in Education, Corrections, and Healthcare segments, particularly in fiscal years 2024-2025. The market, according to Dove, might be underestimating the potential for Aramark's revenue growth. Post-pandemic trends reveal a tilt towards outsourcing, with a remarkable 50% of contract wins now originating from first-time outsourcing, a significant jump compared to the 30% pre-COVID.

Net New Business Growth

Advertisment

Furthermore, Aramark's net new business has seen a notable surge, averaging north of $500 million over the last three years, a stark contrast to the approximated $96 million from 2016-2020. This growth trajectory is expected to bolster profitability and margin growth.

Favorable Macro-Economic Indicators

On a macro-economic level, Dove notes that the predicted slowdown in the CPI food away from home index could positively influence Aramark's margins in fiscal 2024. Adding to this, the Goldman Sachs U.S. Macro economic team's forecast of rate cuts commencing in March 2024 could diminish Aramark's variable interest rate costs and amplify investor interest in levered stocks.

Consistent Revenue Growth Expected

In the medium term, Aramark is anticipated to deliver consistent mid to high single-digit organic revenue growth, reaping the benefits of the trending shift towards outsourcing. Dove earmarks Aramark's ability to meet margin targets as a critical determinant for the stock's success. At the report's release, Aramark shares were trading marginally lower at $28.85.