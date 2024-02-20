Goldilocks Bakeshop Sets to Sweeten the Philippines with 60 New Stores in 2023

In an ambitious move that marks a significant milestone in its nationwide expansion, Goldilocks Bakeshop Inc., under the umbrella of SM Investments Corp., has unveiled plans to launch 60 additional stores across the Philippines within the year. With a strategic focus on penetrating emerging markets in the Visayas and Mindanao regions, the renowned bakeshop aims to elevate its store count to an impressive 986 by year-end, up from the current 926. This initiative not only underscores Goldilocks' commitment to bringing its beloved cakes and pastries closer to more Filipinos but also highlights the SM Group's vision of tapping into burgeoning markets beyond the National Capital Region.

A Sweet Expansion Strategy

Building on the successful opening of 41 new stores in the previous year, Goldilocks' aggressive expansion plan for 2023 is poised to cater to the growing demand for its delectable offerings in areas that have been largely unserved or underserved. By setting its sights on emerging centers in Visayas and Mindanao, the company is not just broadening its geographical footprint; it is also reinforcing its role as a purveyor of joy and celebration to more communities across the archipelago. This strategic move is aligned with the SM Group's broader objective of deepening its market penetration and enhancing accessibility to its products and services nationwide.

Empowering Franchisees, Enhancing Experiences

At the heart of Goldilocks' expansion endeavor is a robust support system for its network of over 76 multi-unit franchisees. Recognizing the pivotal role that franchisees play in the brand's growth and customer satisfaction, Goldilocks is committed to providing comprehensive financial, entrepreneurial, and employee training support. This initiative is designed to empower franchise operators to successfully manage their outlets, foster strong customer connections, and ultimately, deliver the delightful experiences that Goldilocks is known for. Through this collaborative approach, the company aims to ensure that each new store becomes a beacon of joy and a source of pride for the local community it serves.

Staying True to Core Values

In its pursuit of nationwide expansion, Goldilocks remains steadfast in upholding its core values of quality, innovation, and customer delight. By continuously refining its product offerings and store operations, the bakeshop strives to meet and exceed the evolving tastes and preferences of its customers. Whether it's introducing new cake flavors, enhancing store layouts, or implementing customer service trainings, every effort is made to ensure that the Goldilocks experience remains unmatched. As the company embarks on this ambitious journey of growth, it reaffirms its commitment to being an integral part of every Filipino's celebration, big or small.