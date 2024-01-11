Goan Bars Shine in Prestigious 30BestBarsIndia Ranking

Goa’s alcohol beverage scene is garnering national and international acclaim as 15 bars from the region clinch spots in the esteemed 30BestBarsIndia ranking. This platform, established by Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair in 2019, is dedicated to recognizing and promoting the high standards of Indian bars on a global scale.

A Showcase of Goan Craft and Innovation

Among the Goan bars that made it to the Top 100 shortlist are Antares in Vagator with its famed Sparkling Cosmo, and Elephant & Co. in Anjuna, celebrated for its Gin FOMO 2.0 and Watermelon High. Adding a unique twist to the alco bev scene is Feli Tavern in Benaulim, known for its specialty drink, the Rendier. Hosa in Siolim, on the other hand, has made a mark with its Holy Bee cocktail.

Distinctive Flavours that Resonate with Goa

Slow Tide in Anjuna has made waves with its Acid Erik while The Edge Bar and Lounge in Salcette captivates with Tommy’s Smoked Watermelon. Other noteworthy mentions include Miguel’s in Panaji, Pablo’s in Assagao, and Titlie in Vagator. Izumi in Assagao, Cajy in Arpora, For The Record Vinyl Bar in Panaji, Hideaway in Vagator, Jamming Goat 1.0 in Utorda Beach, and Joseph’s Bar in Panaji also made the cut.

An Ode to the Alco Bev Culture of Goa

Each of these establishments offers a unique experience with their signature drinks and snacks, reflecting the rich and diverse alco bev culture of Goa. These bars have not only put Goa on the map of India’s burgeoning craft cocktail scene but also showcased the region’s ability to innovate and create drinks that resonate with the local culture and palate. The inclusion of 15 Goan bars in the prestigious 30BestBarsIndia ranking is indeed a testament to their commitment to excellence and their contribution to the vibrant alco bev scene of India.