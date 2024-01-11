en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Goan Bars Shine in Prestigious 30BestBarsIndia Ranking

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Goan Bars Shine in Prestigious 30BestBarsIndia Ranking

Goa’s alcohol beverage scene is garnering national and international acclaim as 15 bars from the region clinch spots in the esteemed 30BestBarsIndia ranking. This platform, established by Vikram Achanta and Radhakrishnan Nair in 2019, is dedicated to recognizing and promoting the high standards of Indian bars on a global scale.

A Showcase of Goan Craft and Innovation

Among the Goan bars that made it to the Top 100 shortlist are Antares in Vagator with its famed Sparkling Cosmo, and Elephant & Co. in Anjuna, celebrated for its Gin FOMO 2.0 and Watermelon High. Adding a unique twist to the alco bev scene is Feli Tavern in Benaulim, known for its specialty drink, the Rendier. Hosa in Siolim, on the other hand, has made a mark with its Holy Bee cocktail.

Distinctive Flavours that Resonate with Goa

Slow Tide in Anjuna has made waves with its Acid Erik while The Edge Bar and Lounge in Salcette captivates with Tommy’s Smoked Watermelon. Other noteworthy mentions include Miguel’s in Panaji, Pablo’s in Assagao, and Titlie in Vagator. Izumi in Assagao, Cajy in Arpora, For The Record Vinyl Bar in Panaji, Hideaway in Vagator, Jamming Goat 1.0 in Utorda Beach, and Joseph’s Bar in Panaji also made the cut.

An Ode to the Alco Bev Culture of Goa

Each of these establishments offers a unique experience with their signature drinks and snacks, reflecting the rich and diverse alco bev culture of Goa. These bars have not only put Goa on the map of India’s burgeoning craft cocktail scene but also showcased the region’s ability to innovate and create drinks that resonate with the local culture and palate. The inclusion of 15 Goan bars in the prestigious 30BestBarsIndia ranking is indeed a testament to their commitment to excellence and their contribution to the vibrant alco bev scene of India.

0
Food India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
6 mins ago
Urban Square: A Celebration of India's Cultural Diversity and Urban Craftsmanship
The bustling heart of New Delhi recently played host to the ‘Urban Square’ exhibition, a vibrant showcase of cultural diversity, and a testament to urban craftsmanship. The event saw participation from over 150 exhibitors hailing from diverse regions of India. Among those showcasing their products and services was Team Arunachal, a group inclusive of urban
Urban Square: A Celebration of India's Cultural Diversity and Urban Craftsmanship
Flushing Christian Outreach Center's Plea: Fresh Produce and Clothing Shortage
45 mins ago
Flushing Christian Outreach Center's Plea: Fresh Produce and Clothing Shortage
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
56 mins ago
Bold & Beyond Partners with True Palate Hospitality and one8 Commune for Exclusive PR Mandate
Maeme's to Spice Up Daubhill with New Outlet: A Boost for Jobs and Economy
7 mins ago
Maeme's to Spice Up Daubhill with New Outlet: A Boost for Jobs and Economy
Tokyo Mixologists to Host 'Teatails' Event at Hong Kong's Tell Camellia
10 mins ago
Tokyo Mixologists to Host 'Teatails' Event at Hong Kong's Tell Camellia
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
22 mins ago
Matty Matheson: The Bear Star's Culinary Empire Beyond Acting
Latest Headlines
World News
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
2 mins
Günther Steiner Departs Haas F1 Team; Ayao Komatsu Appointed as New Principal
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
3 mins
Lamar Wilkerson Leads Sam Houston to Victory Over Western Kentucky
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
4 mins
Israeli PM Netanyahu Commits to Prolonged Military Operations Against Hamas
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
4 mins
OxVox Champions Sustainable Travel: The Triangle Stadium Three Point Pledge Gains Momentum
Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle
5 mins
Unrest in Cyprus Government Following Cabinet Reshuffle
Azimio Coalition's Focus: Strengthening Existing Alliance, Not Forming New One
5 mins
Azimio Coalition's Focus: Strengthening Existing Alliance, Not Forming New One
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
8 mins
Qatar's Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham Sets Sights on Asian Cup Triumph
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
9 mins
Council Approves Home Extension on Randal Street Amid Controversy
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
9 mins
BCCI and PCB Open to Resuming Cricketing Ties; India-Pakistan Match Scheduled for T20 World Cup 2024
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
17 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app