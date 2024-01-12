en English
Food

Globe and SMAC’s Innovative Campaign Turns Holiday Shopping into a Fight Against Hunger

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:03 pm EST
Celebrating the spirit of giving and sharing, Globe and SMAC have joined hands for the ‘Ibalik ang Sarap ng Pasko sa Hapag’ campaign. The unique initiative aims at turning holiday shopping into a potent weapon against hunger. With every purchase of an SMAC card, P50 is pledged to Globe’s Hapag Movement, a cause dedicated to battling involuntary hunger. The campaign’s ultimate goal is to extend assistance to 500,000 Filipinos grappling with hunger issues.

A Collaborative Effort for a Noble Cause

The collaborative campaign between Globe and SMAC brings a new dimension to customer loyalty programs. It not only allows customers to accumulate points with every purchase but also grants them the opportunity to contribute to a charitable cause. The thrust of the campaign isn’t merely about accruing points, but about sharing and making a positive impact on Filipino families in dire need.

Multiple Platforms for Contributions

The ‘Ibalik ang Sarap ng Pasko sa Hapag’ campaign encompasses contributions through various platforms, making it inclusive and impactful. Be it through GCash, credit card donations, or Rewards points via the GlobeOne app, every Filipino can contribute towards eliminating hunger. The campaign highlights the message that each SMAC card purchase and every transaction is a step towards ensuring that no Filipino family faces an empty table during the holiday season.

Driving Impact and Change

Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s Senior Vice President, and Jay Beltran of DAC emphasize the campaign’s focus on sharing and creating a positive impact. The ‘Ibalik ang Sarap ng Pasko sa Hapag’ campaign serves as a beacon of hope for Filipino families struggling with hunger. The campaign underscores the power of unity and the strength of shared responsibility in driving change, reinforcing the belief that every purchase, every contribution brings us closer to a hunger-free Philippines.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

