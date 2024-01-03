en English
Agriculture

Global Merlot Masters Competition: A Celebration of the World’s Second Most Cultivated Grape

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:31 am EST
Global Merlot Masters Competition: A Celebration of the World’s Second Most Cultivated Grape

The Global Merlot Masters competition, a salute to the world’s second most cultivated grape variety, Merlot, is currently accepting entries. With a deadline set for January 21, this event is an ode to the versatile grape, covering over 266,000 hectares across the globe. In a twist of irony, the quantity of 100% Merlot wines has been on a downward trend, a phenomenon in part attributed to the 2004 film ‘Sideways,’ which tarnished the grape’s reputation.

Mighty Merlot in a Blend

Commonly used in blends with Cabernet Sauvignon or Cabernet Franc, Merlot has often been overshadowed by its blend partners. The grape’s sensitivity to global warming has also made it a challenging variety to cultivate in certain regions. However, as voiced by Patrick Schmitt MW, Merlot demands careful cultivation and specific conditions, but under the right circumstances, it can yield exceptional wines with diverse profiles from plummy to age-worthy.

Aiming to Honor Versatility

The Global Merlot Masters competition aims to honor this versatility and celebrate the grape’s potential. The competition will recognize the finest Merlot wines and blends containing at least 50% Merlot. The Global Masters’ past accolades include the 2018 Gold and the Critics Challenge Wine Competition’s award for the 2011 vintage Critics Gold. The awarded wine was described as a ‘widely available and reliably satisfying sip,’ featuring ‘dark and juicy aromas of baked berry with toastier notes of hard spice and roasted cocoa nibs.’

Anticipation for the Announcement

Winners of the competition will be announced in the March issue of the drinks business magazine and online. In an industry where the grape has faced trials and tribulations, from falling numbers to climate challenges, this competition serves as a beacon of hope and recognition. It is an opportunity to appreciate the grape’s adaptability and potential, showcasing the best of what Merlot can offer when meticulously nurtured and crafted into fine wines.

Agriculture
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

