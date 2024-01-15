Global Food Service Equipment Market to Reach $44.8 Billion by 2027, Fueled by Innovation and Demand

In a pivotal turn of events, the global food service equipment market is projected to witness a considerable surge, reaching an estimated value of $44,810.8 million by 2027. This significant upswing, driven by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2027, reflects an intriguing transition from the market's previous value of $34,252.0 million recorded in 2019. The market comprises a diverse range of equipment indispensable for food preparation and storage in commercial settings.

Driving Factors behind the Market Upsurge

The key propellants catalyzing this growth can be attributed to the evolution of the hospitality industry, the expansion of the food service sector in tandem with shifting consumer preferences, and technological breakthroughs that boost automation and efficiency in food service equipment. The hospitality industry's demand for efficient operation of commercial kitchens is particularly noteworthy in this transformation.

The Impact of COVID-19 and the Market's Resilience

The global pandemic in 2020 posed a significant hurdle to the food service equipment market due to the enforced shutdowns in the hospitality sector. However, the industry displayed remarkable resilience by embracing technology-driven solutions such as automated and touchless equipment to tackle the crisis.

Segmentation and Geographical Distribution

The market is segmented into distinct product types and end uses, with cooking equipment seizing the lion's share of the market in 2019. However, storage & handling equipment is predicted to grow at the highest rate. Full-service restaurants and hotels constitute the primary end-users, but quick-service restaurants and pubs are anticipated to witness rapid growth.

Geographically, North America claimed the largest market share in 2019. Nonetheless, Asia-Pacific is expected to outpace other regions in terms of growth rate. Market leaders are employing strategies like product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and business expansion to maintain their competitive edge.

Allied Market Research, under the leadership of CEO Pawan Kumar, continues to offer insights and strategic business decisions to help clients achieve sustainable growth in their respective markets.