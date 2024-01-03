Global Food-Making Industry: Poised for Substantial Growth and Technological Advancements

The global food-making industry stands on the precipice of substantial growth, propelled by a surge in worldwide population and advancements in technology. Displaying inelastic demand and resilience, the industry is predicted to leverage the recent dip in inflation to its advantage. As per Statista, the global food market is set to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2024 to 2028. On the home front, the U.S. food market is slated to clock $1.01 trillion in revenue this year, marking a 3.8% CAGR during the same timeframe.

Drivers of Growth

The exponential growth in this sector is being driven by several factors. Key among these are increased food consumption due to a swelling population, alterations in lifestyle patterns, a growing preference for healthy and balanced meals, and a surge in demand for nutritious specialty foods. The latter is anticipated to grow at a robust 13.4% CAGR, reaching a staggering $361.30 billion by 2027.

Technological Transformation

Simultaneously, the food manufacturing industry is undergoing a technological revolution. Digital technologies like sensors, blockchain, RFID, IoT, and AI are being harnessed to boost operational efficiency and transparency in supply chains, paving the way for a future of seamless production and distribution.

Investment Opportunities

Given these promising trends, SpartanNash Company (SPTN), John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS), and Lifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) have emerged as strong investment prospects. SPTN has forged a partnership with Junior Achievement to create an immersive grocery experience for high school students and boasts a high asset turnover ratio. JBSS, a renowned processor and distributor of nuts, flaunts a higher EBIT margin and net income margin compared to the industry average. Lastly, LWAY, a producer of probiotic-based products, is set to ramp up production and incorporate automation into its operations.

Despite a 10% drop in the past year, the food industry has witnessed a 1.3% increase in the last week, and earnings are projected to grow by 11% annually. The food-making industry is also making headway in emerging markets like China, Japan, and India, thus broadening its global footprint and reach.