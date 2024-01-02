Global Commodity Price Surge: Implications and Measures

The global economy finds itself in a tenuous position as commodity prices, particularly food products, continue to rise unabated. According to a recent report from Kuwait, this trend is projected to persist for the next five years, surpassing pre-COVID crisis levels. These price increases pose a significant threat to nations dependent on food imports, those with harsh climates or conflict disruptions, and those with macroeconomic vulnerabilities.

Impact on Kuwait’s Economy

In Kuwait, a country that imports approximately 80% of its food, the consumer price index surged by 3.79% in November due to escalating costs in several sectors, including food, education, and clothing. Cooperative societies, which account for up to 85% of local food commodity sales, are a critical component of Kuwait’s food distribution system. The majority of these imports are delivered via ship, the predominant mode of importation in the region.

Gold Prices and the Federal Reserve

Simultaneously, gold prices have been on the rise in response to anticipation of interest rate cuts in 2024. In an attempt to curb inflation, the Federal Reserve had previously raised the federal funds rate to 5.50% in July. However, by the end of the year, inflation had dropped to 3.14%. Following signals from Fed officials regarding the cessation of interest rate hikes, gold prices shot past $2,000 in mid-December, attracting investors seeking a stable investment option amidst potential political turmoil in 2024.

Proposed Measures to Mitigate Price Increases

The report from Kuwait offers a series of recommendations to alleviate the impact of global price increases on the local market. These include the adoption of a strict mechanism for price treatments, coordination of fiscal and monetary policies, enhancement of regulatory oversight, price control, promotion of competition, expansion of display space in cooperatives, job creation, awareness campaigns, and the implementation of governance and digitalization to lower costs.

The Future of Oil: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation’s Plans

Meanwhile, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) plans to borrow $45 billion over the next five years to fund exploration and development of aging crude oil fields. KPC is focusing on bolstering free gas production, related to oil production, and plans to allocate 60% of its investment toward the exploration and enhancement of new and existing oil fields. In a bid to generate funds, the corporation is also mulling over the privatization of certain companies.