en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:28 am EST
Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers

Chocolate lovers, brace for impact. The global cocoa market has recorded its most significant annual increase in a decade and a half, spelling potential trouble for your sweet cravings. A substantial surge in cocoa prices is anticipated to hit consumers hard in the coming year, as chocolate manufacturers deplete the stocks of cocoa procured at lower rates and begin to bear the brunt of the price rally.

A Souring Sweet Market

Cocoa futures escalated by over 70% in 2023, leading to an expected hike in chocolate prices in 2024. The Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s leading cocoa producers, see a significant contribution to their economies from this crop. However, climate challenges have impacted their cocoa harvests, leading to reduced yields and triggering price hikes. The soaring prices are expected to provide an impetus for increased tree planting and exploration of alternative recipes.

Repercussions on Chocolate Manufacturers

Chocolate manufacturers are now forced to pay the higher costs brought on by the 46-year high in cocoa prices. This cost increase extends to the price of cocoa butter, which accounts for 20% of an average chocolate bar’s weight, also reaching a record high. These elevated costs, combined with rising labor, processing, transportation, and marketing expenses, could potentially result in chocolate prices continuing to swell for years to come.

Consumer Response and Market Predictions

With over 40% of consumers expressing that they would cut back on chocolate and candy purchases if inflation continues to rise, the impact on global cocoa demand is evident. Chocolate sales have witnessed a downturn in the U.S., while cocoa grindings have declined in North America, Asia, and Europe. The International Cocoa Organization estimates a global cocoa deficit for 2022/23 at -99,000 MT. However, there is a silver lining. Cocoa prices are expected to stay high only until October 2024, potentially cooling the market by almost 20% thereafter.

The story of chocolate is becoming bitter-sweet, as the world grapples with the challenges of global instability, climate change, and disruptive technologies. The Bloomberg New Economy Forum recently convened over 450 global leaders to discuss these issues and the changing landscape. With the world in flux, connoisseurs will have to wait and watch as the story of their beloved delicacy unfolds.

0
Business Economy Food
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Banks Could be Held Liable for Customer Scams: New Financial Arbiter Guidelines

By Saboor Bayat

India's Stamp Duty Collections Reach Decade High: A Sign of Robust Real Estate Growth?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Transgender Woman Files High-Profile Lawsuit Against AT&T

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Nigeria Approves Tax Holidays for Companies, Despite Revenue Loss Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and O ...
@Business · 4 mins
Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and O ...
heart comment 0
Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs
Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook
Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season
JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress

By Bijay Laxmi

JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector Distress
Latest Headlines
World News
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
2 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unforeseen Challenge in Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
3 mins
New York Governor Kathy Hochul Vetoes Grieving Families Act Once Again
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
3 mins
Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
3 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
6 mins
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
6 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
8 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
10 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
11 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
3 mins
Prof Dire Tladi on the Role and Challenges of the International Court of Justice
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
4 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app