Global Cocoa Price Surge Spells Trouble for Chocolate Lovers

Chocolate lovers, brace for impact. The global cocoa market has recorded its most significant annual increase in a decade and a half, spelling potential trouble for your sweet cravings. A substantial surge in cocoa prices is anticipated to hit consumers hard in the coming year, as chocolate manufacturers deplete the stocks of cocoa procured at lower rates and begin to bear the brunt of the price rally.

A Souring Sweet Market

Cocoa futures escalated by over 70% in 2023, leading to an expected hike in chocolate prices in 2024. The Ivory Coast and Ghana, the world’s leading cocoa producers, see a significant contribution to their economies from this crop. However, climate challenges have impacted their cocoa harvests, leading to reduced yields and triggering price hikes. The soaring prices are expected to provide an impetus for increased tree planting and exploration of alternative recipes.

Repercussions on Chocolate Manufacturers

Chocolate manufacturers are now forced to pay the higher costs brought on by the 46-year high in cocoa prices. This cost increase extends to the price of cocoa butter, which accounts for 20% of an average chocolate bar’s weight, also reaching a record high. These elevated costs, combined with rising labor, processing, transportation, and marketing expenses, could potentially result in chocolate prices continuing to swell for years to come.

Consumer Response and Market Predictions

With over 40% of consumers expressing that they would cut back on chocolate and candy purchases if inflation continues to rise, the impact on global cocoa demand is evident. Chocolate sales have witnessed a downturn in the U.S., while cocoa grindings have declined in North America, Asia, and Europe. The International Cocoa Organization estimates a global cocoa deficit for 2022/23 at -99,000 MT. However, there is a silver lining. Cocoa prices are expected to stay high only until October 2024, potentially cooling the market by almost 20% thereafter.

The story of chocolate is becoming bitter-sweet, as the world grapples with the challenges of global instability, climate change, and disruptive technologies. The Bloomberg New Economy Forum recently convened over 450 global leaders to discuss these issues and the changing landscape. With the world in flux, connoisseurs will have to wait and watch as the story of their beloved delicacy unfolds.