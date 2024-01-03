Gino Sorbillo Stirs Controversy with Pineapple Pizza in Italy

In a daring culinary twist, Gino Sorbillo, a renowned Neapolitan pizzaiolo, has disrupted traditional Italian pizza norms by introducing a pineapple pizza, named Margherita con Ananas. This audacious move, although met with considerable backlash, represents Sorbillo’s commitment to challenging food prejudices and pushing the boundaries of Italian cuisine.

Defying Tradition with Pineapple

Contrary to the typical Hawaiian style, Sorbillo’s pineapple pizza excludes tomato sauce, featuring instead a white base topped with three types of smoked cheese and caramelized pineapple. This unorthodox approach to pizza-making has stirred up controversy, especially in Italy where pineapple as a pizza topping has historically been heavily criticized.

Despite the social media uproar, Sorbillo stands firm, arguing that food innovation is pivotal and that new ingredient pairings can yield unexpected and delightful results. His daring to deviate from convention is a testament to his belief that the demonization of pineapple on pizza stems from bad pairings in the past, rather than the fruit itself.

A Second Wave of Controversy

Not one to back down from criticism, Sorbillo has already fired back at his detractors by creating another unconventional pizza – this time featuring homemade ketchup. This further emphasizes his willingness to experiment with novel ingredients and techniques in pizza making, often resulting in a stir.

Future of Pineapple Pizza

Despite the current backlash, Sorbillo remains optimistic about the future acceptance of his pineapple pizza. He believes that his Margherita con Ananas will not only find a place on the menu of his New York restaurant but will also inspire other pizzerias in Naples and beyond to explore and experiment with their menus.

As the debate around pineapple on pizza continues, Sorbillo’s bold moves serve not just as a testament to his culinary creativity, but also as a challenge to the food prejudices that often limit the potential for innovation in traditional cuisines.