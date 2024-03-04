Gin & Luck to Unveil Close Company Bar in Nashville, Expanding Death & Co Legacy

Jackie Gutierrez-Jones, editor of Eater Nashville, reports that Gin & Luck, the acclaimed hospitality company behind the iconic New York bar Death & Co, announces the launch of Close Company, its new venture set to open in Nashville's Neuhoff District in Germantown. This initiative marks the group's first foray into the Nashville scene, building on the success and reputation of Death & Co with a focus on high-quality cocktails in a relaxed, neighborhood bar setting.

Revolutionizing the Cocktail Scene

The establishment of Close Company in Nashville represents a strategic move by Gin & Luck to capitalize on the growing demand for premium cocktail experiences in more casual, accessible environments. According to Gin & Luck's COO, Alex Day, the aim is to create a space that feels like an extension of the community, blending the sophisticated cocktail creations Death & Co is renowned for with the comfort and intimacy of a local hangout. "Close Company is envisioned as a place for both celebration and casual meet-ups, a spot where every visit has the potential to turn into an unforgettable night," Day explained.

Design and Offerings

With an interior that combines rich woods, sleek vinyl, and leather, accented by modern touches, Close Company aims to strike a balance between contemporary chic and the welcoming vibe of traditional pubs. The centerpiece of the venue will be its bar, offering a creative twist on classic cocktails, along with unique batched and chilled freezer cocktails, draft cocktails, and an array of innovative bar snacks. Despite the focus on drinks, there are no immediate plans to introduce a full dinner service, highlighting the bar's commitment to fostering a social, laid-back atmosphere over formal dining.

A Growing Legacy

Since its inception in Manhattan's East Village in 2006, Death & Co has emerged as one of the most influential bars in the U.S., earning accolades from Tales of the Cocktail and recognition on the World's Best list. The expansion into Nashville with Close Company, followed by a planned second location in Atlanta, signifies Gin & Luck's ambition to broaden its impact and reach within the hospitality industry. This move not only reinforces the company's dedication to excellence in cocktail craft but also underscores its commitment to creating spaces that resonate with local communities.

As the summer opening of Close Company Nashville approaches, the anticipation among local cocktail enthusiasts and the broader community is palpable. This venture promises to introduce a new chapter in Nashville's vibrant nightlife scene, offering a unique blend of top-tier mixology and the warm, inviting atmosphere of a neighborhood bar. With Gin & Luck's proven track record and the innovative vision behind Close Company, the bar is poised to become a cherished destination for both residents and visitors alike, enhancing the city's reputation as a hub for culinary and hospitality excellence.