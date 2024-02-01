Gigantic Brewing Company Diversifies Product Range with Canned Beer Line

In a significant development for craft beer enthusiasts, Portland-based Gigantic Brewing Company, established in 2012, is broadening its horizon by introducing canned beer to its product line. The move comes as the company seeks to complement its traditional bottled products, offering a more diverse selection for its customers.

Gigantic Brewing Collaborates with Craft Canning

In a strategic move, Gigantic Brewing has collaborated with Craft Canning, another Oregon company known for its canning expertise. Together, they are launching a new line of canned drinks predominantly sold in four-packs. As part of their brand ethos, they have engaged local and international artists to design eye-catching packaging, adding an artistic layer to their product presentation.

Debut Line with Three Beer Options

The debut line includes three beer options: Gigantic IPA, Kolschtastic, and Life of Death IPA. The latter is a seasonal collaboration with Wayfinder Beer, another renowned name in the beer industry. Each of these beers brings a distinct flavor profile to the table, catering to different taste preferences of beer lovers.

Canned Vs. Bottled Beer: The Ongoing Debate

While the beer industry continues to debate the merits of canned vs. bottled beer in terms of taste, longevity, and environmental impact, Gigantic Brewing's Brewmaster Ben Love emphasizes that their cans are 100% recyclable and offer greater convenience. He maintains that the company will continue to offer its range of draft and barrel-aged bottled beers, ensuring a diverse selection for beer enthusiasts.

The new canned beers will be available at Oregon retail stores, including John's Marketplace, and at Gigantic Brewing's three taproom locations in Portland.