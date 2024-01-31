GHOST Launches GHOST HYDRATION: A Game-Changer in Ready-to-Drink Beverages

GHOST, the renowned sports nutrition brand, has unveiled a new addition to its product line – GHOST HYDRATION. This ready-to-drink hydration beverage, enriched with electrolytes and vitamins, is set to redefine the concept of healthy, on-the-go drinking.

Unrivaled in Taste and Nutrition

The new GHOST HYDRATION is available in four distinct flavors: ORANGE SQUEEZE, LEMON LIME, KIWI STRAWBERRY, and SOUR PATCH KIDS 'REDBERRY.' Each flavor is a unique blend, meticulously crafted to quench thirst and replenish lost electrolytes. The beverage contains a staggering 996mg of total electrolytes, making it an ideal choice for those seeking all-day hydration.

Breaking away from the norm in the RTD beverage market, GHOST HYDRATION is free from caffeine. It is also vegan-friendly and gluten-free, making it a suitable choice for individuals with various dietary preferences. More importantly, this new offering from GHOST emphasizes the brand's commitment to transparency. The Full Disclosure Label on GHOST HYDRATION reveals the exact dosages of all ingredients, including 100% recommended daily allowance (RDA) of Vitamins B6, B12, and Vitamin C, along with premium ingredients such as Aquamin and Senactiv.

GHOST: Expanding Market Presence

Co-founder and CEO of GHOST, Dan Lourenco, has expressed his confidence in the efficacy of the drink and the brand's unique flavor collaborations. Known for its powdered hydration products, GHOST is now broadening its market presence with this RTD option. GHOST HYDRATION is available for purchase at major retailers including 7-Eleven, Kroger, Walmart, and Target.

For more details on GHOST HYDRATION and other offerings from GHOST, customers are encouraged to visit the brand's website.