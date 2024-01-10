en English
Agriculture

Ghanaian Chef’s Record-Breaking Culinary Marathon Fueled by Newage Agric Solutions

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Ghanaian Chef’s Record-Breaking Culinary Marathon Fueled by Newage Agric Solutions

In a stirring display of resilience and tenacity, Chef Abdul-Razak Failatu of Ghana is on the cusp of making culinary history. With eyes firmly set on the Guinness World Record for the longest individual cooking marathon, her journey has been a marathon not just of cooking, but of endurance and resolve.

Breaking Boundaries, One Dish at a Time

Failatu Abdul-Razak, widely known as Chef Faila, decided to test her culinary prowess against the ticking clock, embarking on a potentially record-breaking cooking marathon at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Ghana. Originally planning to cook non-stop for 120 hours, she extended her goal to an ambitious 240 hours. However, she has now decided to conclude this gastronomic marathon at the 226-hour mark on Wednesday, January 10.

Her journey has been far from solitary. Ghanaians, including high-profile visitors and even the country’s vice-president, have rallied behind her. But the support also came in more tangible forms, notably from Newage Agric Solutions Limited, a Ghanaian rice-producing company. They provided bags of Evivi long grain rice, a testament to the potential of locally produced food products.

A Show of Resilience and Local Potential

Brands Activation Manager of Newage, Perez Perry Adunyame, emphasized the company’s desire to showcase the rich diversity of locally produced foods. Furthermore, he spoke of the readiness to back Chef Faila’s record attempt in various ways. The company’s support mirrored the resilience of Ghanaians and affirmed the potential of local food products.

Newage did not merely supply 25 bags of rice for the cooking marathon. They also donated extra bags for giveaways to the supporters who turned up at the event. The Newage team was actively engaged in the Cook-a-thon, fostering a supportive atmosphere for Chef Faila’s record-breaking endeavor.

A Tale of Passion and Perseverance

Faila’s story is a testament to passion and perseverance. Despite concerns from Ghanaians about the lack of recognition from Guinness World Records, optimism abounds that Chef Faila will emerge victorious at the end of her 10-day journey.

As the world watches with bated breath, Chef Faila’s attempt to break the record set by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked for 119 hours and 57 minutes, transcends mere culinary achievement. It is a narrative of human endurance, ambition, and the unyielding spirit of a woman on a mission. It is a narrative that will resonate deeply with a global audience, signaling that with passion and perseverance, even the loftiest goals can be within reach.

0
Agriculture Food Ghana
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

