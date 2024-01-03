Ghana Mourns the Loss of Culinary Icon Auntie Muni

Ghana’s celebrated waakye seller, Auntie Muni, has passed away at the age of 72 following a short illness, sending shockwaves through the country. Her demise occurred at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra, Ghana’s bustling capital, on January 3rd. Her son, Alhassan Abdul Arafat, confirmed the sad news, providing details on her final hours.

Health Complications Leading to Auntie Muni’s Passing

According to Arafat, Auntie Muni had been complaining about health issues, leading to her being initially taken to the SNNIT Hospital. However, due to a progression in her condition, she was later transferred to the UGMC. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Auntie Muni’s condition deteriorated, leading to her untimely demise.

Auntie Muni’s Influence on Ghana’s Culinary Scene

Renowned for her delectable waakye, a traditional Ghanaian dish, Auntie Muni was a beloved figure in Ghana’s culinary scene, attracting both locals and visitors to her stand with her flavorful food and warm hospitality. Her passing has led to an outpouring of tributes, a testament to the significant impact she made in her community and beyond.

Funeral Arrangements and Auntie Muni’s Legacy

Her son announced that Auntie Muni’s burial and funeral will take place in Tamale, her hometown, allowing her community to pay their final respects. As the nation mourns the loss of this culinary icon, Auntie Muni’s legacy continues to live on in the memories of countless individuals who had the pleasure to sample her food and enjoy her hospitality.