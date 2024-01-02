Georgetown Welcomes El Patron, ClarkLindsey Nears Completion, and Significant Business Relocations

Georgetown, Illinois, is adding a new culinary destination to its roster as Sonia and Juan Munoz prepare to open their brick-and-mortar restaurant, El Patron. This transition comes after the couple’s successful stint with an El Patron food truck since 2021, parked at the same location on Huffman Street. The restaurant, a culinary fusion of Sonia’s Texan heritage and Juan’s Mexican background, is set to serve authentic Texas cuisine.

Family Business Turns a New Leaf

The entire Munoz family, including their five children, all high school graduates from Danville and G-RF, are actively involved in the business. While Juan balances his work at the restaurant with a job at a seed corn company, Sonia manages seasonal jobs and the restaurant. El Patron will also pay tribute to veterans with a ‘Home of a Soldier’ sign for them to sign, inspired by two of the Munoz children’s service in the U.S. Army. The restaurant, which can accommodate between 40 and 55 guests, will operate from Thursday through Sunday.

Other Local Developments

In other local news, ClarkLindsey’s new catered assisted living building is nearing completion, with half of the apartments already reserved. The organization’s expansion plans include a new building for independent living apartments, set to open in fall 2025, and a bistro due to open in late 2024. Local news outlet, the Piatt County Journal-Republican, has relocated to a new office in downtown Monticello. The relocation marks an upgrade for the paper, which has a rich history dating back to 1892, under the watchful eye of Nora Maberry, the new editor as of December 1.

Relocation and Expansion

In a significant move, Salt Fork Paintball, a business owned by Jake and Jonathon Myers, is relocating from St. Joseph to Rantoul. The new location offers more space, allowing greater room for creativity. The brothers plan to build a Western town, among other attractions, at the new site. Set to open in mid- to late-March, the business will operate year-round, with peak times in spring and fall. The relocation announcement on social media drew a lot of attention, garnering 200,000 likes, and the business aims to forge partnerships with existing local businesses.