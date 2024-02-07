General Mills Foodservice Hosts Annual Biskies Recipe Contest

In a move that promises to stir up creativity in the culinary world, General Mills Foodservice has rolled out the red carpet for its second annual Biskies Recipe Contest. The contest, which commenced on February 1 and will be running until March 31, 2024, welcomes submissions from professionals across the spectrum - chefs, convenience store operators, and commercial restaurant staff.

Advertisment

Contest Mechanics

Participants are tasked with crafting original recipes that feature Pillsbury biscuit products. However, the recipe must incorporate at least two other ingredients, ensuring that entrants think outside the box to showcase an extraordinary culinary creation. To submit their entry, participants have to share a photo of their finished dish either on the contest's official website, Facebook, or Instagram.

Prizes and Recognition

Advertisment

The Biskies Recipe Contest isn't just about the thrill of competition - it's also about rewarding innovation. The grand prize stands at a whopping $20,000, with three additional prizes of $5,000 each for the best appetizer, entree, and dessert. Beyond the cash prizes, the contest is a platform that highlights the flexibility and versatility of biscuits in restaurant menus.

Judging and Announcement

Ensuring fairness and culinary excellence, the entries will be assessed by the company's own Chefs of the Mills. Finalists will be showcased on General Mills Foodservice's website and social media channels, where the public will have a say in determining the winners via vote. The anticipation is expected to peak around May 17, 2024, when the winners will be announced. In the previous year, the grand prize was clinched by Vene Pawlowski for her creative Upside Down Apple Praline Biscuit dish.