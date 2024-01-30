Gelato Messina Marks Homecoming with First Adelaide Store in Kent Town

Popular Sydney gelateria, Gelato Messina, has marked its homecoming by launching its first Adelaide store in Kent Town. The move is of personal significance for co-founder Nick Palumbo, an Adelaide native, who has returned to his roots 22 years after establishing the renowned brand. The choice of Kent Town, an area strikingly close to his first apartment and past city connections, was profoundly influenced by Nick's nostalgic childhood route to the city. The Adelaide expansion, much anticipated, was previously delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impacts.

Embracing Innovation and Quality

Since its inception in 2002, Gelato Messina's success is deeply rooted in its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. The gelateria is known for its unique approach, akin to a restaurant crafting a dish, in creating new gelato flavors every week. This involves a meticulous six-month advance process orchestrated by their head chef. Despite some experiments not hitting the mark - a case in point being a Nacho Libre-inspired flavor - the brand's drive to innovate remains unshaken. The latest addition to their flavor offerings is an Adelaide exclusive, 'I Know the Owners', featuring a custard tart with iced coffee fudge.

A Taste of Italian Heritage

Gelato Messina's core identity and success are also underpinned by a strong emphasis on Italian heritage and family values, as highlighted by Nick's brother and co-owner Danny Palumbo. The brand's dedication to using fresh ingredients is evident in its ownership of a dairy farm in country Victoria, ensuring the provision of high-quality milk for their gelato.

Messina's New Store and Future Plans

The new store, located at 44 The Parade West, Kent Town, is open from Sunday to Thursday, from 12pm until 10:30pm, and from 12pm until 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays. In addition to offering 35 classic flavors and five rotating weekly specials, the store also provides unique gelato cakes, pots of homemade dulce de leche, and a range of Messina merchandise. An adjacent restaurant is also slated to open in mid-2024, further expanding the brand's offerings. The Palumbo brothers' return to South Australia has been warmly welcomed by the Minister for Tourism and Multicultural Affairs, Zoe Bettison, who praised the brand's contribution to the state's growing tourism industry.