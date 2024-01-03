Gearharts Fine Chocolates Set to Open a New Store with Dessert Cafe in Richmond

Charlottesville’s homegrown chocolatier, Gearharts Fine Chocolates, is set to reopen its doors in Richmond with a new store in the Short Pump Station shopping center. Strategically timed to capitalize on the surge of Valentine’s Day traffic, the store located at 11301 W. Broad St. is due to open in early February. This move marks a return to the Richmond area for Gearharts, following the closure of its decade-long operation at 306 Libbie Ave just over a year ago.

A Sweet Expansion

The new 1,400-square-foot store, which is double the size of the former Libbie Avenue location, will not only sell the brand’s renowned chocolates but also feature a dessert cafe. Mirroring the successful concept at the Charlottesville location, the cafe will offer a menu of cookies, cakes, pastries, coffee, and hot chocolate. It is designed to accommodate 18 customers indoors, providing a gastronomic retreat for the dessert lovers of Richmond.

Signature Offerings and Fresh Innovations

Aside from its popular 16-piece assorted chocolates box, Gearharts is introducing a range of new offerings at the Short Pump location. Customers can look forward to indulging in signature items like decadent chocolate brownies and flourless chocolate tortes. While most of Gearharts’ chocolates are produced in Charlottesville, the Short Pump location will add a touch of freshness by making its pastries and select chocolate products on-site.

Bolstering Brand Appeal Amidst Growing Competition

Co-owner Tim Gearhart believes that the cafe concept addition will further enhance the company’s appeal amidst the intensifying competition in the fine chocolates market. Gearharts’ products, already a favorite among Virginians, are sold in approximately 75 stores across Virginia, D.C., and Maryland. The new store, situated next to Five Below, occupies a spot previously home to Frostings Bake Shop, and is a testament to Gearharts’ commitment to delivering premium chocolates and a unique cafe experience.