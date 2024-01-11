'Gather': A Documentary on Indigenous Food Sovereignty Screens in Prescott

Prescott's Elks Theatre is set to host a special film screening on January 20, 2024. The Natural History Institute will present "Gather: The Fight to Revitalize Our Native Foodways", a powerful documentary that delves into the Indigenous food sovereignty movement. By showcasing the journeys of an Indigenous chef on the Apache reservation and a Lakota high school student in South Dakota, the film seeks to illuminate the efforts of those working to reclaim their spiritual and cultural identities after generations of genocide.

Resilience Through Revival

Directed by Sanjay Rawal, 'Gather' highlights the resilience of Indigenous people and the revival of ancient foodways. It provides a poignant exploration of the tension between past and present, tradition and modernity, and the struggle for cultural survival amidst a history of systemic erasure. The film serves as an important testament to the strength of Indigenous communities in reclaiming their food systems and cultural heritage.

Opening Remarks by Twila Cassadore

Twila Cassadore, a subject of the film, will grace the event with her opening remarks. Her presence is expected to provide attendees with a firsthand account of the experiences and challenges faced in the pursuit of food sovereignty. Her narrative, along with those depicted in the film, will further underline the importance of these efforts and their wider implications for Indigenous communities.

A Broader Mission

This screening is part of the Natural History Institute's broader mission to foster connections between people and the natural world through various forms of programming. By hosting the screening, the institute aims to shed light on the pre-colonial vibrancy of North American food practices and the importance of rebuilding traditional food systems. Tickets for the screening are currently available for purchase, and more information can be found on the Natural History Institute and Elks Theatre websites.