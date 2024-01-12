en English
Food

Garrison Brothers to Release 2024 Guadalupe Bourbon: A Texas Bourbon with a Portuguese Twist

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
In a notable move, the Garrison Brothers distillery, a trailblazer in Texas bourbon production, has revealed its 2024 release of the Guadalupe Bourbon. This marks the fourth public availability of this port cask-finished whiskey, a testament to its growing popularity among connoisseurs.

A Nod to Local Heritage

Guadalupe, christened after the iconic Texas river, made its debut in 2015 as Estacado. Ever since, it has matured, thanks to a unique finishing process that involves barrels sourced all the way from Portugal. This technique underscores the distillery’s commitment to crafting a product that blends local Texan heritage with global influences.

The Making of Guadalupe: A Crafted Concoction

The whiskey is a wheated bourbon, consisting of a mashbill of 74% corn, 15% wheat, and 11% malted barley. The bourbon is aged meticulously for four years in new charred oak barrels, before being finished for two additional years in tawny port casks. This process gives the bourbon a distinctive flavor profile that sets it apart from its competitors.

A Rich Tapestry of Flavors

The Guadalupe boasts a creamy mouthfeel with a rich tapestry of flavors that include berry fruit, ripe plums, strawberry butter, toasted coffee bean, chocolate, and cinnamon. This complex blend of flavors has struck a chord with bourbon enthusiasts, earning Guadalupe accolades from various spirits competitions.

The 2024 batch of Guadalupe Bourbon is slated to hit the market on February 3, with 1,000 exclusive bottles for sale at the distillery in Hye, Texas. An additional 9,500 bottles will be distributed nationwide later in the month. Fans of the distillery can also enjoy other products like the Small Batch and Cowboy Bourbon, which are currently available for purchase online.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

