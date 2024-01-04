en English
Food

Garlic: A Potent Ally for Health with Time-Honored Benefits

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 4, 2024 at 11:35 pm EST
Garlic: A Potent Ally for Health with Time-Honored Benefits

Garlic, a potent member of the Allium family, with close kinship to onions, shallots, and leeks, carries a rich history beyond its culinary use. This humble plant, recognized since ancient times by civilizations like the Egyptians, Greeks, Romans, Chinese, and Indians, has been celebrated not only for its savory taste but also for its impressive array of medicinal benefits—many of which modern science is increasingly corroborating.

The Potency of Garlic’s Sulfur Compounds

The health-boosting properties of garlic are largely tied to the formation of sulfur compounds when the plant is chopped, crushed, or chewed. While allicin stands as the most well-known of these compounds, it is short-lived, giving way to other potent substances such as diallyl disulfide and S-allyl cysteine. These compounds, once absorbed into the body, manifest various biological effects.

Nutrition in a Clove

Beyond its medicinal properties, garlic is a powerhouse of nutrients, offering considerable health benefits with minimal caloric intake. It serves as a rich source of vitamins C and B6, manganese, and other nutrients, embodying the essence of nutrition-dense food.

Garlic’s Multifaceted Health Benefits

Scientific research continues to unveil the multifaceted health benefits of garlic. It can bolster the immune system, potentially reducing the severity of common ailments like colds and the flu. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in cardiovascular health—lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of heart-related events, and decreasing total and LDL cholesterol levels, especially in individuals with high cholesterol.

Garlic’s rich antioxidant properties protect against oxidative damage and cognitive decline, offering a potential bulwark against Alzheimer’s disease. Though the plant’s effects on longevity remain unproven, the correlation between regular garlic consumption and a myriad of health benefits suggests a potential role in promoting a longer, healthier life.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

