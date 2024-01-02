en English
Food

Galaxy Drive-In to Begin New Chapter as Well’s Roadside

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
Galaxy Drive-In to Begin New Chapter as Well's Roadside

A new chapter is about to unfold in the history of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, as the iconic Galaxy Drive-In along Highway 7 prepares for a dramatic transformation. The establishment, which has remained silent and unlit for several years, holds the promise of once again buzzing with life under its new name, Well’s Roadside.

Revitalization of a Landmark

The hands steering this revival belong to a local duo who have acquired the property with ambitious plans to breathe fresh life into it. They aim to retain the essence of the traditional drive-in experience while infusing it with modern touches, thus ensuring it remains relevant and appealing in today’s times. One of the most anticipated features is the introduction of an all-season, pet-friendly pergola patio, which will allow for year-round dining.

A Community’s Enthusiastic Embrace

Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, expressed his delight at the enthusiasm with which the community has embraced their project. He noted that the community’s nostalgic connections to the drive-in and their anticipation for the revitalized space have been palpable. The new menu will pay homage to classic drive-in fare, highlight burgers, and will be complemented by a selection of beer and wine.

Moving Forward with Redesign

Redesign efforts for Well’s Roadside are expected to kick off in the coming weeks. The plan is to have the venue ready to welcome patrons early in the summer. In a unique show of community engagement, the co-owners are actively seeking neighborhood feedback as they finalize their design and concept, ensuring that Well’s Roadside not only stands as a monument to the past but also as a testament to the community’s shared vision for the future.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

