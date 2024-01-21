Fusing Tradition and Innovation: Chiu Yi-ying Promotes Local Produce with Unique Pizzas

In a unique blend of tradition and innovation, Legislator Chiu Yi-ying unveiled pizzas adorned with slices of jujube and guava at the Dajue Temple in Kaohsiung's Dashe District. The event, showcasing the creative application of local agricultural products, marks an exciting development in the culinary landscape of the region.

A Twist on the Classic

The pizzas, with their unconventional toppings, represent the fusion of traditional agricultural produce with contemporary cuisine. By adding slices of jujube and guava, fruits native to the region, the pizzas provide a fresh, local twist to a global favorite.

Championing Local Agriculture

Legislator Chiu Yi-ying, actively participating in the event, used this stage to promote the diversity and richness of local produce. The initiative emphasizes the potential of local agricultural products, showcasing their versatility and encouraging their use in innovative culinary applications.

Creating New Food Trends

The introduction of these unique pizzas not only serves to champion local agriculture but also aims to introduce new flavors to the public. By doing so, the initiative paves the way for the creation of new food trends and boosts the local economy through increased interest in regional specialties.