FSSAI Cracks Down on E-commerce Mislabeling: Pre-Mixes Not Health Drinks

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has recently issued a directive to all e-commerce food business operators (FBOs), calling for immediate action to rectify the misclassification of certain food products. In a move aimed at safeguarding consumer interests and promoting transparency, FSSAI has highlighted the incorrect categorization of dairy-based beverage mixes, cereal-based beverage mixes, and malt-based beverages as 'Health Drinks' or 'Energy Drinks'. This directive underscores the authority's commitment to ensuring that consumers are not misled by inaccurate product descriptions.

Clarification and Compliance

In its press release, FSSAI emphasized that the terms 'Health Drink' and 'Energy Drink' are either not defined or have very specific definitions that do not encompass 'Proprietary Food' products like pre-mixes. The regulator has made it clear that e-commerce platforms need to adhere to the existing regulations under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. By doing so, FBOs will contribute to a more transparent marketplace where consumers can make informed decisions based on accurate product information.

Impact on E-commerce Operators

This directive is not just a call for compliance but also an opportunity for e-commerce operators to review and reassess their product categorizations and descriptions. By aligning with FSSAI's guidelines, these platforms can avoid potential legal pitfalls and build trust with their consumer base. The move is expected to lead to a significant reclassification of products on e-commerce sites, ensuring that only those beverages that meet the specific criteria are labeled as 'Health Drinks' or 'Energy Drinks'.

Consumer Empowerment

At the heart of FSSAI's directive is the desire to empower consumers. With clearer, more accurate product descriptions, individuals can make choices that are better aligned with their health and wellness goals. This initiative is a step towards eliminating the confusion and misinformation that can often pervade the online shopping experience, particularly in the realm of food and beverages. As e-commerce platforms begin to implement these changes, consumers stand to benefit from a marketplace that values transparency and honesty.