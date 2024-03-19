FSSAI Certifies 100 Prisons as 'Eat Right Campuses' in Public Health Drive

As part of its commitment to enhancing public health standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has officially certified approximately 100 prisons as Eat Right Campuses. This initiative is a significant component of the broader Eat Right India movement, aimed at ensuring access to clean and nutritious food across various campuses, including educational institutions, workplaces, and hospitals. With the certification process involving rigorous auditing and training of food handlers, the initiative underscores a pivotal shift towards prioritizing health and hygiene in prison settings.

Audit and Training: The Path to Certification

The certification journey begins with a detailed 48-point audit, conducted by FSSAI-empanelled agencies, to evaluate the food safety and hygiene practices of the applying campuses. This assessment not only identifies areas of improvement but also sets the stage for the next crucial phase - training. Food handlers, including those within the prison's kitchen, undergo the Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) programme. This training focuses on instilling good hygiene and manufacturing practices. Post-training, a final audit ensures that the necessary improvements have been implemented, leading to the award of the Eat Right Campus certification.

Focus on Hygiene, Health, and Sustainability

The FSSAI's campaign is built on three foundational pillars: Eat Safe, Eat Healthy, and Eat Sustainable. By addressing issues such as adulteration, toxic residues in food, and the hazards of used cooking oil, the initiative promotes a holistic approach to food safety. Furthermore, it champions a balanced diet, encouraging the reduction of trans and saturated fats, salt, and sugar intake, while also advocating for the consumption of local and seasonal foods. This comprehensive approach not only aims to safeguard the health of inmates and prison staff but also contributes to environmental sustainability.

Implications and Future Directions

The certification of prisons as Eat Right Campuses represents a significant step forward in the quest for improved public health standards within the Indian penal system. It showcases a recognition of the importance of dietary health and its impact on overall well-being. As more prisons join this initiative, the focus on nutrition and hygiene is expected to foster a healthier environment conducive to the rehabilitation and well-being of inmates. This transformative approach could potentially set a precedent for other institutions to follow, marking a new era in the commitment to public health and safety.