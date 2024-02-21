Frying Up Tradition: St. Anthony’s Drive-Thru Lenten Dinners Unite Endicott Community

As the chill of winter begins to thaw and the days slowly stretch longer, a quaint town in New York State revives a cherished tradition with a modern twist. The St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott, N.Y., is bustling, not with the usual congregation attendees but with lines of cars stretching down Odell Avenue. Every Friday during Lent, the church hosts a drive-thru event that has become a beacon of community spirit and delicious cuisine: its annual Lenten fish dinner.

A Culinary Tradition Renewed

The air around 300 Odell Avenue is filled with the aroma of baked and fried haddock, a scent that promises more than just a meal—it heralds a gathering, a celebration of faith, and a testament to the resilience of a community that refuses to let tradition fade even in the face of modern challenges. For $14, attendees are treated to a choice of baked or fried haddock, accompanied by three pierogi, cole slaw, a roll, and a homemade dessert. And for those craving a bit more, a cup of clam chowder is available for $6, or a quart for the family at $10.

"It's about more than just food," explains Father Michael, the parish's beloved priest. "It's a moment for our community to come together, to share in something that nourishes both body and soul." Indeed, the dinners are not just a culinary delight but a fundraiser for the church's ministries, providing vital support to various outreach programs.

Adapting with the Times

In a world that seems ever-changing, the drive-thru format of the Lenten dinners is a nod to the necessity of adaptation. Initially a sit-down event, the church had to rethink its approach in the wake of social distancing measures and public health concerns. The solution? A drive-thru service that ensures the safety of both volunteers and attendees while maintaining the essence of the event.

The transition hasn't been without its challenges. Organizing a drive-thru event of this scale requires meticulous planning and an army of dedicated volunteers. "It's a labor of love," says Maria, a longtime parishioner and volunteer. "Seeing the smile on someone's face when they receive their meal—it makes all the hard work worth it."

Yet, this adaptation has also brought unexpected benefits, reaching people who might not have participated otherwise. The convenience of a drive-thru allows for a broader segment of the community to partake in the tradition, including those with mobility issues or tight schedules.

A Feast for the Future

As the Lenten season progresses, the success of St. Anthony's fish dinners speaks volumes about the power of community and tradition. It's a reminder that even in a fast-paced, ever-evolving world, there's still a place for the rituals that bind us together.

Looking ahead, the church hopes to continue this blend of tradition and innovation, ensuring that the Lenten fish dinners remain a staple of the Endicott community for years to come. In doing so, they not only preserve a cherished ritual but also strengthen the bonds of community, proving that even the simplest meal can be a catalyst for unity and support.

Whether you're drawn by the lure of delicious haddock and pierogi or the chance to support a worthy cause, St. Anthony of Padua Church on Odell Avenue is a beacon of hope and community spirit. In a world where change is the only constant, traditions like the Lenten fish dinners are a comforting reminder of the enduring power of community and faith.