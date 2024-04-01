Frozen Vietnamese Fish Sandwiches Soar in US Market: Entrepreneur Hits Sales Milestone

A Vietnamese-American entrepreneur has revolutionized the US frozen food sector by introducing a unique product: frozen Vietnamese fish sandwiches. Sourced directly from Vietnam, these delicacies have quickly become a favorite among consumers, thanks to their convenience, affordability, and authentic flavor. The unexpected success story highlights a growing trend towards ethnic culinary exploration and the increasing demand for quick, yet culturally rich food options.

Market Disruption with Authentic Flavors

The journey began when the entrepreneur, missing the flavors of her homeland, decided to test the American market with her frozen Vietnamese fish sandwiches last year. To her surprise, the product was an instant hit, with monthly sales sometimes soaring to 50,000 packs. Priced at US$5.99 each, the sandwiches offer a quick taste of Vietnam with their fish cake filling, ground shrimp sauce, and pickles, all encased in a traditional baguette. This innovative product has not only catered to the Vietnamese diaspora longing for a taste of home but has also introduced Vietnamese cuisine to a broader American audience.

Expanding Culinary Horizons

Encouraged by the success of the frozen fish sandwiches, the company, CWTS Group, has expanded its offerings to include Vietnamese sticky rice, also a top seller on the Asian food platform SayWeee. With sales expected to hit 7.2 million annually for both the sandwich and sticky rice, the company is now eyeing further expansion. Plans are underway to diversify the product line to include other traditional Vietnamese dishes like tomato soup and braised fish, aiming to capture a larger share of the frozen food market while promoting Vietnamese cuisine.

Consumer Response and Future Prospects

Feedback from consumers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the convenience and preserved taste of the frozen products. Vietnamese-American Tuan Anh, for instance, regularly purchases several boxes at a time, highlighting the product's ease of preparation and authentic flavor. This enthusiastic consumer response has bolstered CWTS Group's confidence in their business model and product offerings, setting the stage for continued growth and success in the competitive US frozen food market.

As CWTS Group prepares to introduce more Vietnamese flavors to American consumers, the success of its frozen fish sandwiches serves as a testament to the allure of authentic, convenient, and reasonably priced ethnic foods. This venture not only enriches the culinary landscape of the US but also bridges cultural gaps, bringing a taste of Vietnam to American homes. As the company expands its product range, it looks set to continue its trajectory of growth, further cementing its position in the market and in the hearts of food lovers across the nation.