Frozen Canned Goods Safety and SNAP Benefits Amid Oregon Ice Storms

In the aftermath of the recent ice storms and extreme cold temperatures that swept across Oregon, concerns have surfaced about the safety of canned goods that have been exposed to freezing conditions. As temperatures dipped below freezing in some residents’ pantries, many found their canned foods in potentially unsafe conditions.

Advertisment

Assessing the Safety of Canned Foods

Oregon State University's Extension Service has come forward with guidelines on how to evaluate the safety of canned foods after they have been frozen. Critical factors to consider include whether the can is swollen, if it spurts liquid upon opening, or if the contents have an off odor or color, all of which indicate potential spoilage. However, it is important to note that if the seams and seals of cans or jars remain intact after freezing, the food inside is safe to consume once thawed at room temperature.

Preventing Damage to Canned Goods

Advertisment

To safeguard canned goods during cold spells, experts recommend insulating jars or cans with paper and blankets. Additionally, boiling low-acid foods can further assure safety. According to Nellie Oehler, a faculty member of the OSU Extension Service with expertise in food preservation and family and community health, it is vital to check canned goods for broken seals or seams before they thaw. If the cans are intact, they should be thawed gradually and stored at room temperature.

SNAP Recipients and the Impact of Cold Weather

The Oregon Department of Human Services has issued advice to SNAP recipients affected by the cold weather, encouraging them to request replacement benefits for food that had to be discarded due to freezing. Officials have stated that requests for additional funds must be made within 10 days of the loss of food, and have provided a phone number and email for contact. This measure aims to mitigate the impact of the recent ice storms on SNAP benefits, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the face of challenging weather conditions.