Froth and Flame: Prime Leasehold Opportunity Beckons in Edinburgh

In a bustling corner of Edinburgh, near Haymarket Station, lies an exceptional leasehold opportunity – a restaurant named Froth and Flame. Known for its wood-fired pizzas and meats, and offering a selection of locally sourced craft beers and ales, Froth and Flame is more than just a dining establishment. It’s a canvas, ready for the next visionary to paint their culinary dreams.

A Venue with Potential

The substantial premises license of this establishment stands out, permitting operations until 1am daily. Currently, the restaurant is open five days a week, leaving plenty of room for expansion. The potential doesn’t end there; the Morrison Street venue has the capacity to host 160 patrons and is versatile enough to accommodate various trading styles and international cuisines.

Prime Location

Froth and Flame is not just a restaurant; it’s strategically placed amidst a mix of offices, retail spaces, and student housing, and is just a stone’s throw away from Haymarket train station. The venue’s proximity to the new Haymarket development adds to its desirability, making it an excellent trading location.

Management and Lease Information

At present, a team instead of hands-on owners manages the restaurant, leaving room for significant potential for turnover growth under new management. The leasehold interest in the property is on the market for £125,000, with an annual rent of £57,500. Initiated in 2019, the lease spans 21 years and is devoid of any trade tie.