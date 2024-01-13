From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton

The humble town of Cullompton, known for its quaint charm, now plays host to an invigorating addition – a cosy, new coffee shop. The proud owners, Nail Kose and his wife, Gülcan, are no strangers to the food industry or to the town’s denizens. For the past two and a half years, they have been serving up delicious bites from their small sandwich shop, Nosh. However, the couple’s ambitions didn’t just stop at sandwiches.

From a Sandwich Shop to a Coffee Shop

Recognizing the growing demand for their food, the couple made the strategic decision to expand their business. In November, they relocated Nosh to a larger premise, transforming it into a coffee shop. This shift was not merely about space; it marked a broadening of their culinary horizons. Now, in addition to their much-loved sandwiches, they offer a diverse menu ranging from hearty breakfasts and fresh baguettes, to an array of cakes, coffee, and tea.

A Lifetime in the Food Industry

Nail is a seasoned veteran in the food industry, boasting nearly 24 years of diverse experience. He has previously managed a fish and chip shop and a pizza shop on the Isle of Wight, run a kebab shop in Devon, and even ventured into the transportation industry with a luxury taxi company. However, the latter venture was unfortunately impacted by the Covid pandemic. But as the adage goes, when one door closes, another opens. The setback only fueled Nail’s determination to succeed in his culinary endeavours.

Renovating the Space

The couple invested over eight weeks in meticulously renovating their new shop. The result is a spacious and welcoming environment that invites customers to take a moment, relax, and savour their food. Initially, their focus was more on cakes and bakeries; however, they shifted to sandwiches due to customer demand. The first month of trading at the new location has been a resounding success. Encouraged by this response, Nail is now contemplating further expansion. His sights are set on potentially branching out into larger cities, with Exeter being a prime candidate.