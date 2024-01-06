From Plasterer to Pizzaiolo: The Success Story of Stockport’s NAPOLeZZa

In the heart of Greater Manchester, nestled within the quaint town of Stockport, a former plasterer, Mark Fellows, is redefining the local culinary scene with his passion for traditional Neapolitan pizzas. The thriving takeaway business, named NAPOLeZZA, operates from Mark’s backyard on Bloom Street, where he resides with his family, turning their home into a veritable hub of gastronomic delights.

A Journey From Plasterer to Pizzaiolo

Mark’s journey into the world of pizza-making is as fascinating as his pies are delicious. Having honed his skills in the art of pizza-making since his youth, inspired by the culinary prowess of his mother, Mark decided to switch careers as a contingency plan for his retirement. From being a plasterer to becoming a much-loved pizzaiolo, Mark’s transition has been as smooth as the Fior Di-Latte mozzarella that graces his pizzas.

The Secret to NAPOLeZZa’s Success

The secret to the popularity of NAPOLeZZa lies in its uncompromising adherence to authenticity. Mark strictly follows the standards of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), using ingredients like San Marzano tomatoes, Fior Di-Latte mozzarella, and spianata piccante imported from Italy. Every pizza is handmade and cooked in a top-of-the-range Gozney Master oven, ensuring each bite transports the diner to the streets of Naples.

A Five-Star Culinary Experience

Mark’s dedication to his craft and his insistence on quality have earned him a five-star rating on Just Eat. His takeaway business started as pop-ups and eventually found a permanent home in his backyard, a move that has proved especially successful during the pandemic and the rise in utility costs. Besides this, Mark has also set up a sterile catering kitchen in his cellar, earning him a five-star hygiene rating from the council. He operates six days a week, personally preparing the dough nightly, thus ensuring that his customers are served nothing but the best.

Mark’s NAPOLeZZa is now a beacon of culinary excellence in Stockport, available for collection, local delivery, and through platforms like Just Eat and Deliveroo. However, Mark encourages direct orders through his website, ensuring that the magic of his pizzas reaches as many people as possible.