en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

From Plasterer to Pizzaiolo: The Success Story of Stockport’s NAPOLeZZa

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
From Plasterer to Pizzaiolo: The Success Story of Stockport’s NAPOLeZZa

In the heart of Greater Manchester, nestled within the quaint town of Stockport, a former plasterer, Mark Fellows, is redefining the local culinary scene with his passion for traditional Neapolitan pizzas. The thriving takeaway business, named NAPOLeZZA, operates from Mark’s backyard on Bloom Street, where he resides with his family, turning their home into a veritable hub of gastronomic delights.

A Journey From Plasterer to Pizzaiolo

Mark’s journey into the world of pizza-making is as fascinating as his pies are delicious. Having honed his skills in the art of pizza-making since his youth, inspired by the culinary prowess of his mother, Mark decided to switch careers as a contingency plan for his retirement. From being a plasterer to becoming a much-loved pizzaiolo, Mark’s transition has been as smooth as the Fior Di-Latte mozzarella that graces his pizzas.

The Secret to NAPOLeZZa’s Success

The secret to the popularity of NAPOLeZZa lies in its uncompromising adherence to authenticity. Mark strictly follows the standards of the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (AVPN), using ingredients like San Marzano tomatoes, Fior Di-Latte mozzarella, and spianata piccante imported from Italy. Every pizza is handmade and cooked in a top-of-the-range Gozney Master oven, ensuring each bite transports the diner to the streets of Naples.

A Five-Star Culinary Experience

Mark’s dedication to his craft and his insistence on quality have earned him a five-star rating on Just Eat. His takeaway business started as pop-ups and eventually found a permanent home in his backyard, a move that has proved especially successful during the pandemic and the rise in utility costs. Besides this, Mark has also set up a sterile catering kitchen in his cellar, earning him a five-star hygiene rating from the council. He operates six days a week, personally preparing the dough nightly, thus ensuring that his customers are served nothing but the best.

Mark’s NAPOLeZZa is now a beacon of culinary excellence in Stockport, available for collection, local delivery, and through platforms like Just Eat and Deliveroo. However, Mark encourages direct orders through his website, ensuring that the magic of his pizzas reaches as many people as possible.

0
Business Food United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
50 seconds ago
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Channel 4, a prime British public-service television broadcaster, is bracing for significant job cuts, potentially the largest since the global financial crisis of 2008. The move comes in light of a stark decline in advertising revenue, pushing the company to embark on an aggressive cost-cutting initiative. The traditional broadcast TV division is anticipated to bear
Channel 4 Set for Major Job Cuts Amidst Advertising Revenue Decline
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
10 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
10 mins ago
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
8 mins ago
Boeing's 737 Max 9 Faces Grounding: Echoes of Past Challenges and New Impacts
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
9 mins ago
Boeing Shares Plummet Following FAA's Grounding Decision
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
9 mins ago
Twilio Announces New CEO Amid Slowed Sales Growth: Khozema Shipchandler to Succeed Jeff Lawson
Latest Headlines
World News
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
4 mins
Super Eagles Soar High: Triumph in Final Warm-Up Matches Ahead of AFCON 2024
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
4 mins
ANC Marks 112th Year with Reflection, Strategy, and Renewed Vigor
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
4 mins
Disruptive Thunderstorms Loom Over KwaZulu-Natal: A Weather Warning
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
5 mins
Stewart Morrison Clinches Prize Entry to Rally Barbados 2024
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
6 mins
Glorious Gladiola Clinches BCA Super50 Cup, Defeating Wildey
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
6 mins
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
8 mins
Thierry Henry Candidly Discusses Retirement Struggles: A Glimpse into the Athletes' World Beyond the Field
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
8 mins
Rafael Nadal Withdraws from Australian Open Amidst Injury Concerns
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
8 mins
Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million in Landmark Talc Powder Settlement
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
31 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app