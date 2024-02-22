From Mashed to Smashed: James Ashcroft's Culinary Empire Expands to Lancaster

Imagine a place where the humble potato is not just a side dish, but the star of the show. Then, envision a world where classic wings meet innovative culinary twists. Now, add a dash of smash burgers to the mix, and you've got a recipe for success according to James Ashcroft, the visionary behind Morecambe's beloved eateries, Mashcroft's and Winging' It. This March, Ashcroft is set to tantalize Lancaster's taste buds with not only extensions of his existing ventures but also a brand-new concept, Smashcroft's, specializing in a gourmet twist on the smash burger.

A Triple Treat: Mashcroft's, Winging' It, and Smashcroft's

The culinary scene in Lancaster is about to get a significant upgrade. On March 1, Ashcroft will unveil the Lancaster branches of Mashcroft's and Winging' It, along with the debut of Smashcroft's, housed within the cozy confines of The Bowerham Hotel. Each establishment brings its unique flair to the table, from Mashcroft's comforting mashed potato creations to Winging' It's adventurous wing flavors. However, it's Smashcroft's that promises to be a game-changer with its inventive burger lineup, featuring standout items like peppercorn burgers and even a daring doughnut burger with jam and peanut butter.

Challenges and Adjustments: A Temporary Shift in Morecambe

Expanding a business is no small feat, especially when recovering from pneumonia. Despite these hurdles, Ashcroft's excitement for the Lancaster launch is palpable. However, this expansion comes with its set of challenges, notably affecting the Morecambe locations. To ensure a smooth transition, Mashcroft's and Winging' It in Morecambe will temporarily adjust their operating hours, closing from February 27 to March 8. Post-launch, the establishments will also see a change in their opening days, a move that underscores Ashcroft's commitment to ensuring the Lancaster ventures receive the attention they deserve while maintaining the quality and service that patrons in Morecambe have come to love.

A Culinary Visionary's Journey

James Ashcroft isn't just a business owner; he's a culinary innovator with a passion for bringing people together through food. His journey, marked by both personal and professional challenges, reflects a relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. The expansion into Lancaster not only represents a new chapter for Ashcroft's business but also his recovery and resilience. Amidst the excitement of the launch, Ashcroft's story serves as a reminder of the power of passion, the importance of community, and the endless possibilities that come with daring to dream.

As Lancaster prepares to welcome Mashcroft's, Winging' It, and Smashcroft's, the city is not just gaining new dining options; it's embracing a vision that celebrates creativity, quality, and diversity in the culinary world. Ashcroft's expansion is more than a business move; it's a testament to the vibrant and ever-evolving food scene in Lancaster, promising to leave a lasting impact on locals and visitors alike.