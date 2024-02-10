From Home Brew to Multimillion-Dollar Brand: The Rise of Lunar Hard Seltzer

In the bustling East Village of New York City, a 400-square-foot studio apartment serves as the birthplace of an unlikely success story. It's here that Sean Ro and Kevin Wong, former Calculus III classmates at the University of Virginia, first brewed their vision of a unique craft hard seltzer in 2019.

The Genesis of Lunar

Dubbed Lunar Hard Seltzer, the brand is a tribute to their shared Asian heritage and childhood memories. Ro and Wong spent two years meticulously researching and developing their product, hosting tasting parties to gather feedback and refine their flavors.

The result? Four distinct, Asian-inspired flavors: lychee, yuzu, plum, and passionfruit. Each is crafted with real fruit from Asia, striking a delicate balance between sweetness and refreshment.

From Home Brew to Multimillion-Dollar Brand

Lunar's initial batches sold out quickly, gaining traction on social media and prompting Ro and Wong to take a leap of faith. In 2021, they left their jobs to focus on Lunar full-time, investing over $100,000 of their savings into the business.

Their gamble paid off. Today, Lunar Hard Seltzer is available at major retailers such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and Target across New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and California.

In just three years, the brand has amassed over $1 million in lifetime revenue, a testament to its appeal among consumers seeking authentic, flavorful hard seltzers.

A Toast to Heritage and Innovation

Lunar Hard Seltzer stands as a testament to the power of heritage, innovation, and the entrepreneurial spirit. Ro and Wong's journey is not merely about creating a successful beverage brand; it's about sharing their cultural roots and redefining the hard seltzer landscape.

As Lunar continues to grow, Ro and Wong remain committed to their original vision: crafting hard seltzers that are true to their heritage and resonate with consumers searching for unique, authentic flavors.

With its distinctive Asian-inspired flavors and compelling backstory, Lunar Hard Seltzer has carved out a niche in the competitive beverage market. For Ro and Wong, their former calculus classmates turned business partners, the future looks as bright and promising as the moon that inspired their brand's name.

In a world where mass-produced beverages often dominate, Lunar Hard Seltzer offers a refreshing alternative - one that celebrates heritage, champions innovation, and, above all, delights the palate.