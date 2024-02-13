From Dental Hygiene to Seafood Legacy: Kaylyn MacDonald's Inspiring Journey

In an inspiring turn of events, Kaylyn MacDonald, daughter of a former fish market owner, now helms the Seafood Exchange near Great Neck and Shore Drive. This transition ushers in a new era of leadership, one that promises to uphold the family legacy in the seafood industry.

From Dental Hygiene to Seafood Legacy

After working in her parents' fish business for nearly a decade and earning a degree in dental hygiene, MacDonald found herself drawn back to her roots. She decided to join the family business full-time, bringing with her a unique blend of professionalism and passion.

Maintaining Quality and Customer Satisfaction

Seafood Exchange receives weekly deliveries from commercial fishermen, ensuring a fresh and varied selection for its customers. Rockfish, black sea bass, tuna, and North Atlantic salmon are just some of the offerings available year-round. During the summer months, the store also sells oysters and flounder.

A Passion for Cooking

MacDonald's love for cooking adds an extra dimension to the Seafood Exchange. She prepares a range of delicious dishes for the store, including poke, shrimp cakes, and soups, providing customers with ready-to-eat options that showcase the quality of their seafood.

As we navigate the ever-changing landscape of the seafood industry, stories like Kaylyn MacDonald's serve as a reminder of the enduring power of family legacies and the importance of maintaining quality and customer satisfaction.

With each new day at the Seafood Exchange, MacDonald continues to honor her family's history while carving out a path for the future, proving that sometimes, the most rewarding journeys are those that lead us back to where we began.