From Burgers to Sandwiches: Sioux Falls Embraces the Southside Slamwich Competition

Sioux Falls is swapping the sizzle of the Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle for the hearty allure of the Southside Slamwich competition. The new culinary contest, which has local restaurant owners buzzing with anticipation, promises an assortment of sandwiches that straddle the spectrum of tastes, from lamb and chicken to beef and brisket.

Local Restaurants Step Up to the Plate

Mark Fonder, proprietor of The Barrel House, has thrown his hat into the ring with his Italian Smoked Beef sandwich. In a similar vein, Danica Understock, who helms Tinner's Public House, is bringing a Mediterranean twist to the competition with her Sun-Drenched Feta Lambwich. The Southside Slamwich competition is not only a canvas for culinary creativity but also a welcome business stimulant during the typically slower months of January and February.

Anticipation Runs High for the Sandwich Showdown

With a dozen participants vying for the top spot, the Southside Slamwich competition promises a feast of flavors for both loyal patrons and culinary explorers. The event, which runs through February, is expected to lure food enthusiasts who relish the opportunity to sample new sandwich recipes.

Fostering a New Culinary Tradition

Understock is hopeful that the Southside Slamwich competition, much like its predecessor, the Burger Battle, will become a Sioux Falls staple. The event is not only about the sandwiches but also about the potential to introduce new customers to the city's vibrant restaurant scene. As the Southside Slamwich competition kicks off, both restaurateurs and diners alike wait with bated breath to see if this new culinary challenge will indeed become a beloved tradition.