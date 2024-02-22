From Burgers to Benevolence: How a Young Arkansas Entrepreneur is Fighting Hunger with Flair

Imagine biting into a burger so innovative and satisfying that it not only quenches your hunger but also feeds your soul by contributing to a greater cause. This is the reality James Mann, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Pettaway Square, has created with his food truck, Smashed N' Stacked. Not just any food truck, Mann's venture stands out in the bustling streets for its creative culinary creations and a mission that goes beyond the palate — fighting hunger in Arkansas.

The Journey from Grill to Greatness

Starting with a simple trial at Keller Williams Realty, Mann's concept quickly caught on, transforming from an experiment into a community favorite. Dishes like the 'Oh. My. CHEESUS.' and the Original Smashed & Stacked burger with its bacon-infused crust have not just satisfied cravings but have also become a testament to Mann's culinary ingenuity. His journey from a 14-year-old restaurant worker to a graduate of UA Little Rock showcases a blend of experience and education, fueling his success in the competitive food industry.

More Than Just a Meal

But Mann's vision extends far beyond crafting the perfect burger. His commitment to addressing hunger in Arkansas is the cornerstone of his business model. Through the 'More Than a Burger' campaign, a portion of the food truck's income is donated to local nonprofits, including the Arkansas Food Bank and Our House. Mann plans to leverage his culinary skills and business acumen to develop food-based entrepreneurship programs for students, teaching them not just to cook, but also to cultivate food and master business skills — a holistic approach to tackling food insecurity at its roots.

A Recipe for Change

Through Smashed N' Stacked, Mann has proven that entrepreneurship can be a powerful vehicle for social change. His initiative not only offers a blueprint for integrating business success with societal contributions but also highlights the role of young entrepreneurs in addressing critical issues like hunger. Mann's story is a beacon of hope, illustrating that with creativity, commitment, and a little bit of culinary magic, it's possible to make a substantial difference in the community.

As Smashed N' Stacked continues to grow in popularity, it serves as a reminder that businesses, big or small, can play a crucial role in tackling societal challenges. James Mann's journey from flipping burgers to flipping the script on hunger in Arkansas underscores the impact of innovative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit in creating a better world for all.