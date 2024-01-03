en English
Business

From Banker to Baker: Zulkiflee Mawan’s Recipe for Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:10 pm EST
From Banker to Baker: Zulkiflee Mawan’s Recipe for Success

Once a seasoned banker, Zulkiflee Mawan, at 51, chose to rewrite his career narrative as he embarked on a baking venture, Banker2baker, in 2015. Disenchanted with the corporate banking world after returning from the UK, where his wife pursued her PhD, Zulkiflee opted for early retirement and teamed up with his niece Julie Haslina Hasan, another ex-banker, to start this gastronomic enterprise.

From Boardrooms to Bakeries

Recognizing the importance of specialized skills in his new venture, Zulkiflee pursued prestigious baking courses globally, including the renowned Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. His dedication to the craft, particularly the art of designing elaborate wedding cakes adorned with extravagant fondant and sugar flowers, soon began to bear fruit. With over 55,000 social media followers today, Banker2baker’s unique appeal is unquestionable.

A Clientele of High Esteem

Banker2baker’s clientele speaks volumes of its success. It includes high-profile figures such as former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and the Sultan of Selangor. Zulkiflee’s creations have also found their way into the pages of UK’s Cake Masters magazine, further enhancing his culinary reputation beyond borders.

Family, the Recipe for Success

The venture is truly a family affair, with Zulkiflee’s son and sister contributing to the Malaysian outlet, while his niece and her husband manage the London branch. The business’s international presence, once a dream, is now a reality, with prospects for further growth on the horizon. This journey reflects the rewards of continuous learning and perseverance, embodying Zulkiflee’s belief in his dream of international expansion.

Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

