Business

Friar Roast Revolutionizes Coffee Experience with Fresh Roast-To-Order Subscription Service

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Friar Roast Revolutionizes Coffee Experience with Fresh Roast-To-Order Subscription Service

Imagine the enticing aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans wafting through your home, a smell that promises a perfect cup of coffee. This is the experience that Friar Roast, a global coffee company, is bringing to living rooms worldwide with its freshly roasted coffee bean subscription and delivery service. Dedicated to delivering the highest quality coffee, Friar Roast ensures that their beans are roasted and shipped on the same day as the order, preserving the freshness and flavor that coffee lovers crave.

Unveiling Friar Roast’s New Online Platform

In response to the increasing consumer demand for premium coffee, Friar Roast has launched a new website and delivery service that caters to coffee aficionados across the globe. This online platform allows customers to explore and order from a wide array of single-origin beans and signature blends, all freshly made-to-order and delivered directly to their doorstep.

Roasting Technique: The Secret to Quality and Flavor

Friar Roast recognizes the critical role that roasting conditions play in determining coffee quality and flavor. A recent study from the University of Copenhagen corroborates this focus, proving that the roasting process significantly impacts the final taste of the coffee. Consequently, every batch of Friar Roast beans is expertly roasted to bring out the optimal flavor profile, creating a cup of coffee that is as delightful to the palate as it is invigorating.

A Symphony of Tastes: From Single-Origin to Signature Blends

From the rich, earthy flavors of Bali to the bold, full-bodied taste of Colombia, and the unique fruity notes of Ethiopia to the balanced, clean finish of Costa Rica, Friar Roast’s selection of single-origin beans offers a world tour of coffee flavors. Their signature blends, such as the Capuchin Caf Italian Roast, the Franciscan Perk Breakfast Blend, and the Occam’s Razor Max Caf, provide customers with a unique sensory experience. The company also offers specialty options like the Spirited Monk Whiskey Barrel Aged Blend and flavored coffees such as Mocha, Pumpkin Spice, Chocolate Hazelnut, and French Vanilla.

More Than Just Coffee: Friar Roast’s Merchandise and Gift Items

In addition to their coffee offerings, Friar Roast also provides a collection of merchandise and gift items. Customers can show their love for the brand with t-shirts and enamel mugs available on the website, perfect for gifting or personal use. With Friar Roast, coffee enthusiasts can not only enjoy a superior cup of coffee but also become part of a community that appreciates and celebrates the art of coffee-making.

Business Food Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

