French President Macron Treated to a Gastronomic Journey of Indian Cuisine

French President Emmanuel Macron recently embarked on a culinary journey through India's rich food heritage. The occasion was a banquet hosted by India's President, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in honor of Macron's visit, making him this year's chief guest at the Republic Day parade. The sumptuous spread presented traditional Indian dishes that took the French President on a gastronomic voyage, showcasing the diversity and depth of Indian cuisine.

Beginning with a Luxurious Soup

The feast began with Kesar Badam Shorba, a luxurious almond soup flavored with saffron. This warm and comforting start set the stage for the variety of flavors to come. Following the soup, a classic North Indian meal of Makke Ki Roti paired with Sarso Ka Saag was served. This duo of cornmeal bread and mustard greens, a staple in many North Indian households, provided a glimpse into the heart of the region's cuisine.

A Diversity of Dishes

Adding to the diversity of the meal, Macron was treated to Subz Pulao, a mixed vegetable rice dish, and a refreshing Pudina Raita, a yogurt-based condiment with mint. Chhena Paturi offered a taste of the East, featuring cottage cheese with mustard, wrapped and steamed in banana leaves. The Achar Aloo aur Khumb combined pickled potatoes with mushrooms, presenting a unique interplay of flavors.

Further Enrichment and Culinary Closure

Bagan-E-Subz, a medley of vegetables sautéed in butter, Anjeer Kofta, fig dumplings in a curry, and Jeera Aloo, cumin-spiced potatoes, further enriched the banquet. The meal reached its crescendo with Dal Dera, a robust black lentil dish slow-cooked over charcoal. An assortment of bread like Pudina Parantha and Naan rounded off the meal, epitomizing the Indian tradition of hospitality and culinary excellence. This feast not only highlighted the diversity of Indian cuisine but also served as a testament to the ties between France and India.