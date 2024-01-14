en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Fredericton’s Greener Village Launches ‘Share the Loaf’ Evening Baking Program

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 am EST
Fredericton’s Greener Village Launches ‘Share the Loaf’ Evening Baking Program

In a heartwarming expansion of its community baking initiative, Greener Village in Fredericton is launching a new evening program dubbed “Share the Loaf.” This initiative serves dual purposes: it equips community members with baking skills and, more importantly, it aids in the production of fresh bread for the food bank’s clients. The program is set to kick-off on January 16, operating from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Riverside Drive facility. “Share the Loaf” is not just a baking lesson; it’s a hands-on contribution to charity, a unique combination of learning and giving back.

Responding to Community Feedback

In response to community feedback requesting a program that would be accessible outside of Monday mornings, this evening initiative was born. It builds on the success of the existing Bread Mondays program, providing an additional platform for volunteers to learn to bake under the guidance of a professional chef while contributing to the food bank’s offerings.

Success of Bread Mondays

Since its inception in 2023, the daytime baking program has successfully engaged numerous volunteers, resulting in more than 5,000 loaves baked in the past year alone. With the introduction of “Share the Loaf,” the organization anticipates an even higher output in the coming year. The program’s ability to combine skill-building with charity has been a powerful motivator for volunteers, resulting in a significant and positive community response.

Looking Forward: Share the Loaf as a Recurring Event

The overwhelming response to online registration for “Share the Loaf” has triggered discussions about making it a recurring event. The Bread Monday program typically involves a chef and 11 volunteers, and due to increased interest, an additional afternoon session has already been added. The growth and success of these initiatives are testament to the spirit of giving that thrives in the community – a spirit that Greener Village hopes to keep nurturing through its programs.

0
Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
5 mins ago
Dan Levy Regrets Declining Role in 'Barbie': A Haunting Decision
Actor Dan Levy, famed for his role in ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ has revealed the lingering regret he carries for declining a part in Greta Gerwig’s much-anticipated film, ‘Barbie.’ While the actor was proposed to portray one of the Kens in the movie, he was compelled to turn down the opportunity due to his bustling schedule. This
Dan Levy Regrets Declining Role in 'Barbie': A Haunting Decision
Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi: A Journey of Academic Persistence and Global Exploration
3 hours ago
Dr. Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi: A Journey of Academic Persistence and Global Exploration
Inuit Pilot's Recruitment by Canadian North Marks Significant Achievement Amid Pilot Shortage
3 hours ago
Inuit Pilot's Recruitment by Canadian North Marks Significant Achievement Amid Pilot Shortage
Canada's Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures
8 mins ago
Canada's Halal Food Industry: A Story of Significant Growth and Regulatory Measures
2024: A Remarkable Year for Film and Television - Here's What to Expect
1 hour ago
2024: A Remarkable Year for Film and Television - Here's What to Expect
Toronto's Pro-Palestinian Protest Leads to Arrests Near Jewish Neighborhood
1 hour ago
Toronto's Pro-Palestinian Protest Leads to Arrests Near Jewish Neighborhood
Latest Headlines
World News
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
11 seconds
Kevin De Bruyne's Return Revitalizes Manchester City's Title Race
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
36 seconds
Four-Star Wide Receiver Thomas Blackshear Narrows Down College Choices
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
59 seconds
Dancing On Ice's Historic Filming Location and Celebrity Cast for the 16th Series
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
2 mins
APC's Reward System under Scrutiny: Barrister Morayo Lebi Advocates for Change
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
3 mins
Alex Gorrin's Debut for Forest Green Marred by Dismissal
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
3 mins
Danish Ali Joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Post BSP Suspension: A Significant Political Shift
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
4 mins
Haifa Mayor Advocates for Return of Hostages, Prioritizing Hope and Freedom
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
5 mins
Detroit Lions Set for Historic Home Playoff Game: A Clash Against the Rams
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
5 mins
Bangladesh's Law Minister Voices Optimism on Legal Backlog, Asserts Commitment to Justice
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app