Fredericton’s Greener Village Launches ‘Share the Loaf’ Evening Baking Program

In a heartwarming expansion of its community baking initiative, Greener Village in Fredericton is launching a new evening program dubbed “Share the Loaf.” This initiative serves dual purposes: it equips community members with baking skills and, more importantly, it aids in the production of fresh bread for the food bank’s clients. The program is set to kick-off on January 16, operating from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Riverside Drive facility. “Share the Loaf” is not just a baking lesson; it’s a hands-on contribution to charity, a unique combination of learning and giving back.

Responding to Community Feedback

In response to community feedback requesting a program that would be accessible outside of Monday mornings, this evening initiative was born. It builds on the success of the existing Bread Mondays program, providing an additional platform for volunteers to learn to bake under the guidance of a professional chef while contributing to the food bank’s offerings.

Success of Bread Mondays

Since its inception in 2023, the daytime baking program has successfully engaged numerous volunteers, resulting in more than 5,000 loaves baked in the past year alone. With the introduction of “Share the Loaf,” the organization anticipates an even higher output in the coming year. The program’s ability to combine skill-building with charity has been a powerful motivator for volunteers, resulting in a significant and positive community response.

Looking Forward: Share the Loaf as a Recurring Event

The overwhelming response to online registration for “Share the Loaf” has triggered discussions about making it a recurring event. The Bread Monday program typically involves a chef and 11 volunteers, and due to increased interest, an additional afternoon session has already been added. The growth and success of these initiatives are testament to the spirit of giving that thrives in the community – a spirit that Greener Village hopes to keep nurturing through its programs.