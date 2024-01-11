Franz Bakery Announces New CEO and Other Key Leadership Changes

In a significant leadership shift, Kim Nisbet has assumed the helm as the new Chief Executive Officer of United States Bakery, popularly known as Franz Bakery, succeeding the long-serving Bob Albers who has been with the company for an impressive 48 years. Nisbet, with her 34-year tenure at Franz Bakery, is no stranger to the company's operations, having previously held the position of president since June 2022. Her contribution spans across various verticals including operations, sales, and marketing, with a distinctive focus on fostering innovation and company-wide collaboration.

Albers' Continued Involvement

Despite his retirement, Bob Albers will not be severing his ties with the company. He will continue to lend his invaluable expertise serving as the chairman of the board, ensuring a smooth transition and sustained company growth under the new leadership.

Other Key Leadership Changes

Alongside Nisbet's appointment, the bakery has announced other significant promotions within its ranks. Robert Robinson has been elevated to the position of Vice President of Sales following 29 years of dedicated service at Franz. He has been instrumental in driving sales and streamlining bakery operations, most recently as the Director of Sales. Justus Larson has been promoted to Vice President of Operations following a 22-year stint with the company, where his focus has been on engineering and safety. Victoria Krabill, with her rich experience from her previous role as Senior Corporate Marketing Manager and tenure with Fred Meyer, is the new Director of Marketing.

Franz Bakery's Legacy

Franz Bakery, a family-owned entity, was established in 1906 by Engelbert Franz. It has grown over the years to operate multiple bread and cake plants across various states, and also runs a biscuit and cracker plant operating under the name Smith Cookie Co. The recent leadership changes mark a new chapter in the company's long-standing history, with the promise of continued growth and success.