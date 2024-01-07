en English
Business

Former Landlords of The Ploughman to Open New Micropub in Peterborough

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:38 am EST
Former Landlords of The Ploughman to Open New Micropub in Peterborough

Stepping into a new chapter, Andy Simmons and his partner Holli Posnett, the former landlords of the celebrated The Ploughman pub in Werrington, Peterborough, are setting their sights on a fresh venture.

After The Ploughman closed its doors on January 2, the pair have unveiled plans to open a new micropub, carrying forward the legacy of community spirit and award-winning service that The Ploughman was renowned for over its 40-year history.

A New Hub for the Community

The proposed venue, which is currently awaiting planning permission from Peterborough City Council, is planned to be located at 68 Canterbury Road. This site, steeped in local history, was formerly home to the Gourmet Kitchen restaurant and before that, Crowsons butchers’ shop.

The micropub is expected to have the capacity to entertain 30-40 patrons, offering an intimate, friendly setting. Initially, the establishment plans to employ two part-time staff members but has not ruled out the possibility of expanding the team, including hiring former employees of The Ploughman, should the venture prove successful.

Carrying Forward The Ploughman’s Legacy

Simmons and Posnett envision a menu featuring real ale, wine, gin, and light bites such as paninis, with the aim of creating a congenial, family-friendly environment catering to a mature clientele.

The Ploughman, the duo’s previous venture, was more than just a pub; it was a community hub that nurtured a sense of camaraderie and togetherness amongst locals.

In keeping with this ethos, the new micropub will also seek to engage the community with activities like the beloved ‘cheesy Tuesday’ and a meat raffle in association with Moor Farm. The name of the pub, yet to be revealed, will pay homage to the location’s rich history.

Continuing a Tradition of Charity

Not just purveyors of fine ale and good times, Simmons and Posnett have a commendable track record in charity work. Posnett has previously raised significant funds for Sue Ryder, a charity providing palliative, neurological, and bereavement support.

The plan is to further this noble cause, integrating charity work into the fabric of their new venture, as they did with The Ploughman.

Business
Israel Ojoko

