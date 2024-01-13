en English
Business

Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to Close Amid Lease Negotiation Failures

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company to Close Amid Lease Negotiation Failures

Facing the end of a decade-long run in Camden County due to unsuccessful lease negotiations, Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company has announced its impending closure. The brewery, known for its distinctive Jersey Shore-inspired brews and whimsical decor, will continue to operate as usual until February 29, marking the expiration of its current lease.

Failed Lease Negotiations

According to a statement released on social media, the brewery’s efforts to extend the lease were in vain, as the space was leased to a neighboring company. This situation has resulted in a wave of disappointment and frustration for the Forgotten Boardwalk team. The brewery, which took over the premises from Flying Fish Brewing Co. in 2014, has been a staple in the local community, with its playful features such as Skee-Ball machines and funhouse mirrors.

Implications of the Closure

The closure of Forgotten Boardwalk doesn’t stand alone but is part of a wider trend of brewery shutdowns in South Jersey. This trend includes the recent closure of Tuckahoe Brewing and the financial challenges faced by Flying Fish Brewing Co., which used to occupy the currently contested premises. The building, owned by Endurance Real Estate Group, has been a brewing hotspot for years.

Future Prospects for New Jersey Breweries

Despite these closures, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for breweries in New Jersey. The Senate has passed a bill aimed at relaxing restrictions on breweries in the state, a move that could potentially breathe new life into the brewing industry. Governor Phil Murphy has until January 16 to sign this bill, an action that could alter the course for the remaining breweries and pave the way for future establishments.

Business Food United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

